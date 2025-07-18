TL;DR

XRP breaks $3.66 ATH as traders shift focus to short-term targets above $4 and beyond.

It may reach $10, says Javon Marks, citing fractals and the Fibonacci sequence in the long-term price setup.

Over $23B in trading volume signals strong retail activity on Coinbase and Kraken this week.

XRP Breakout Sparks $10 Forecast

After weeks of consolidation and sideways movement, XRP went on the offensive last week, which culminated yesterday when it skyrocketed past $3.65 to tap a new all-time high (on most exchanges and data aggregators).

The 20% move up followed the U.S. House of Representatives passing three crypto bills, including the Genius Act. The legislation is expected to set rules for digital assets and is now headed to Donald Trump for final approval.

With the price now above the previous high of $3.40, analysts are watching for possible moves toward $3.80, $4.33, and $4.72 in the short term. The intense price action has pushed XRP into focus across major trading platforms.

Crypto analyst Javon Marks shared that XRP could still be on track for a move toward $10, using fractal patterns and Fibonacci extensions to support the longer-term outlook.

Market Cap and Trading Volume Surge

XRP’s market cap has crossed $215 billion at its peak, climbing from $185 billion the day before. This puts it firmly in third place, according to that metric.

Over $23 billion in trading volume was recorded in the last 24 hours. Analysts noted steady buying on Coinbase and Kraken, with increased participation from retail investors. Some pointed to “unit bias,” where traders prefer assets that seem cheaper per unit.

$XRP has seen massive net buying on Coinbase and Kraken over the past 36 hours We’re seeing a clear wave of retail flood in Unit bias is in full effect – XRP’s lower price makes it psychologically more attractive More coins per dollar = perceived value pic.twitter.com/QnBLpZHlub — Dom (@traderview2) July 18, 2025

Mixed Technical Signals as RSI Stretches

XRP closed above the $3 level earlier in the week and has held above that line since. The RSI reading is now at 89, showing that the asset may be in overbought territory. Some traders may view this as a signal for a potential cooldown.

However, the MACD indicator still shows upward momentum. The current chart setup points to possible continuation if buying pressure remains strong. Market participants are watching for volume shifts and price confirmation near key resistance zones.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed that the company has dropped its cross-appeal in the case with the SEC. The regulator has also withdrawn its appeal. This marks the close of a legal dispute that started more than four years ago.