Big Bitcoin Price Move on the Horizon: Is BTC About to Drop Below $60K?

Analysts are expecting a volatile near-term future for BTC, with some questioning whether new lows are on their way.
Jordan Lyanchev

Bitcoin went through some intense trading sessions at the end of January and the beginning of February, plunging from over $90,000 to a 15-month low at $60,000 in under ten days. However, it has been rather sluggish since then, mostly trading below $70,000, with little sign of a breakout.

Founder and CIO of MN Fund, Michaël van de Poppe, outlined the recent stagnation, indicating that BTC’s volatility is “the lowest it has been since the crash.” Consequently, he determined that “there’s a big move on the horizon” and outlined his plan for buying or selling.

Sub-$60K or Above $80K?

The popular analyst said he would be a “big buyer for sure” if bitcoin dips again. In contrast, he would “start taking some profits” if the cryptocurrency tests the $80,000-$85,000 range.

Merlijn The Trader also weighed in on BTC’s recent performance, highlighting the significance of the current $67,000 level. If lost, the analyst believes $60,000 will come into focus again. His worst-case scenario envisions a massive drop below $50,000 if the February 6 bottom gives in.

Glassnode was slightly less bearish, predicting that bitcoin could drop to as low as $55,000 if the landscape worsens again soon.

Year of the Metals

Doctor Profit, who has been among the few analysts to predict BTC’s crash below $100,000 at the end of 2025, said the cryptocurrency now trades around 50% lower than its October all-time high. He noted that “it’s bad to lose money, but it’s even worse to lose it in terms of USD.”

The analyst predicted that 2026 will be the year of precious metals, such as gold and silver. Both assets experienced intense volatility in 2026 as well. Gold, for example, skyrocketed to a new all-time high of $5,600/oz in late January before it crumbled to $4,400 days later. It has managed to rebound to $5,000 as of press time.

Silver, on the other hand, exploded to over $120, dumped to $64, and now sits close to $80. Both metals are slightly in the green on a year-to-date scale, while BTC is deep in the red.

