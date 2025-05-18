On-chain data reveals that an unknown large market participant has opened a few mindblowing long positions for bitcoin with an average price of just over $103,000.

Broadcasting live data from the exchange it was opened on – Hyperliquid, CoinGlass’s live feed shows that the liquidation price is set at $95,576.

A WHALE JUST OPENED $276 MILLION

40X LONG POSITION ON BITCOIN THE LIQUIDATION PRICE IS $95,000 WHALE OR INSIDER ? pic.twitter.com/79Aopmbl1m — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) May 17, 2025

Numerous crypto content creators and influencers picked up the massive position on Saturday evening, which at first was worth a more modest $276 million. The initial entry price was $103,129.

However, live data from CoinGlass shows that the mysterious whale capitalized on a brief opportunity they had when bitcoin’s price slipped below $103,000 to double down on their position, which is now worth over $393 million (3,790 BTC).

The entry price has been lowered to $103,083, but the liquidation still stands at just shy of $95,600. Given BTC’s current price tag of almost $104,000, the whale stands on a “modest” unrealized profit of $3.3 million as of now.

There have been quite a few cases in the past couple of months in which mysterious whales opened large positions on Hyperliquid that caught the community’s attention. Recall another example from March this year when someone opened a massive multi-million-dollar short position.

Later, popular crypto sleuth ZachXBT claimed that this was William Parker, a UK individual linked to a $1 million casino theft among other scandals.

According to the reports, Parker profited around $20 million by using extremely high leverage to open positions worth hundreds of millions of dollars, which allowed him to manipulate the market.