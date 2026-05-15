Big Binance Updates, Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions, and More: Bits Recap May 15

The world’s leading crypto exchange has made several platform amendments recently, triggering major volatility in the involved digital assets.

Ripple’s XRP is up 6% on a weekly scale, but its price performance now depends even more on the actions of the large investors. Meanwhile, Cardano’s ADA has posted a minor 2% increase for the past seven days, while numerous analysts remain optimistic that a much more substantial spike could be on the way.

Binance Said Goodbye to These Coins

Earlier this week, the company removed Automata (ATA), Harvest Finance (FARM), Enzyme (MLN), Phoenix (PHB), and Syscoin (SYS). The prices of the lesser-known altcoins crashed by double digits after the announcement, which is a rather normal reaction.

When a heavyweight like Binance terminates services for certain cryptocurrencies, it leads to reduced liquidity, diminished availability, and reputational damage.

The same thing happened in April when the exchange said goodbye to Beefy.Finance (BIFI), FunToken (FUN), FIO Protocol (FIO), Orchid (OXT), Measurable Data Token (MDT), and Wanchain (WAN).

Binance’s other recent updates include the listing of the trading pairs MEGA/U, TON/U, and TON/USD1 to its margin program, as well as the launch of the BTC/USD1 perpetual contract with up to 100x leverage.

XRP Flashes Green

Ripple’s cross-border token briefly spiked to a two-month high of $1.55 on May 14, then fell to the current $1.47. This still represents a solid 6% jump on a weekly scale.

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Its sudden move north was likely a reaction to news about the CLARITY Act, which the US Senate Banking Committee passed 15-9 in a bipartisan vote.

Meanwhile, the spot XRP ETFs continue to attract significant capital. This means that institutional investors, such as pension funds and hedge funds, have increased their exposure to the asset, requiring the funds’ issuers to buy real assets from the market to back the shares: a bullish factor that could potentially benefit the price.

The whales’ activity is also worth observing. Large investors holding at least 10 million tokens now control over 45 billion coins, nearly 70% of XRP’s circulating supply. This shows strong conviction among these big players but also makes the price more vulnerable to their actions.

What’s Next for ADA?

Cardano’s native token has risen by a negligible 2% over the last week and is currently worth $0.26. Nonetheless, the community is riddled with members expecting a major bull run in the near future.

X user JAVON MARKS argued that ADA continues to follow a structure similar to its 2021 pattern and is showing “signs of strength.” He set a target of $2.91, suggesting that the valuation could be gearing up for a massive 10x upswing.

Ali Martinez also weighed in. He paid attention to the $0.25 support zone, noting that it has repeatedly acted as a major inflection point for the token. In January 2023, for example, ADA rebounded from that level, resulting in a nearly 90% spike over the following weeks. In September that year, this mark again served as support, triggering a 243% pump.