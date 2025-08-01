Health data is undoubtedly amongst the most valuable and also vulnerable information that everyone generates daily. While some tech giants stand to profit from our biometric insights, users remain more or less powerless over their very own health information.

Hakan Kozakli, CTO and co-founder of Vyvo, speaks about how they are attempting to change this dynamic through an ambitious fusion of wearable technology, blockchain infrastructure, and encryption.

Since 2017, the company has pioneered multiple innovations, such as blood pressure measurement in health bands, as well as FDA-approved wearables with built-in quality sensors.

Now, their Proof-of-Sensing protocol and VAI OS “Life CoPilot” is creating an ecosystem where users are in complete control of their data, while also receiving AI-powered health insights.

Vyvo is fusing biometric wearables with blockchain and AI. What was the original spark or problem that inspired this multidisciplinary approach?

Vyvo has always been a company driven by the latest technological advancements, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Wearable devices and digital healthcare aren’t new to us—we’ve been developing advanced wearable technology for a long time. In fact, Vyvo was one of the first companies to integrate blood pressure measurement algorithms into health bands back in 2017, years ahead of most competitors. Those early algorithms already leveraged machine learning, which is a subset of AI.



Over time, as we observed many companies exploiting users’ most sensitive data—often without proper consent—we realized there was a pressing need for better data security. We felt strongly that users should be in control of their own health data and have the opportunity to benefit from it, rather than large corporations profiting after already charging users for devices and subscriptions. That’s where blockchain came in. We developed a new protocol and equipped our devices with military-grade encryption chips, ensuring that no one—not even Vyvo—can access or tamper with users’ data without their explicit permission.

Now, we’re taking things a step further by enhancing this ecosystem with more advanced AI. Our goal is to provide long-term analysis of users’ day-to-day readings, because we truly believe that changes in health patterns are more meaningful than momentary fluctuations. Our AI is designed to act as a personal health guardian, monitoring wellness through biosignals collected from our wearables and behavioral insights derived from a personalized voice model.

You’ve helped architect Vyvo’s Proof-of-Sensing (PoSe) protocol – how do you ensure data integrity and trustworthiness when dealing with something as personal as biometric health data?

Biometric health data has traditionally been treated as just a stream of numbers by most companies. But with advancements in AI, we’re beginning to realize that these signals can reveal much more than just heart rate or blood oxygen levels—they can provide deep insights into the overall well-being of the individual. At Vyvo, we’ve always recognized the value of this data and have worked to develop algorithms that extract more meaningful information from it. In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we conducted a clinical study to detect the virus using biometric markers—even before symptoms appeared.

While we’re committed to unlocking the full potential of this data, we believe that protecting it is just as important—especially because we don’t yet fully understand all the ways it might be used in the future. Simply encrypting the data after it’s collected isn’t enough. We knew the right approach to data security had to start at the source: the moment of measurement.

That’s why, in collaboration with Infineon, we embedded a security chip in our devices capable of military-grade AES 256 encryption. The data is cryptographically signed before it even leaves the device, using a secure key that’s hard-coded into the chip and cannot be accessed or extracted by anyone—not even us. This chip, along with the secure workflow we built around it, forms the foundation of our Proof-of-Sensing (PoSe) protocol.

How do you see the role of AI — particularly the VAI OS — evolving in supporting people’s daily health decisions? Will it eventually act like a virtual doctor?

First, to be clear, our goal is not to replace professionals like doctors, lawyers, or anyone else. VAI OS is designed to be a Life CoPilot—an advanced assistant that supports many aspects of a person’s life, if not all of them. It learns from the user and adapts to their needs. If you want it to be a friend, it’ll be your best buddy. If you need help with work, it becomes the perfect assistant.

If life is a road and you’re the driver, VAI OS sits in the passenger seat—helping you navigate the journey. That’s exactly where the name Life CoPilot comes from.

When it comes to health, if VAI OS detects abnormalities in your physical or mental state, it won’t try to diagnose you. Instead, it will guide you toward the right professionals and, with your consent, provide them with long-term, AI-analyzed insights drawn from your biometric data. The goal is to empower people to make more informed decisions, not to replace medical expertise.

In a Web3 world where data becomes a personal asset, how do you balance the incentive economy (token rewards) with genuine health improvement?

We understand the value and importance of data—especially in today’s world—and we want our members to recognize that too. Our goal is to empower users to own their data, protect it, and benefit from it—but only if they choose to.

We incentivize users to engage with our devices and become part of a transparent, secure, and decentralized ecosystem, Vyvo Smart Chain, where growth and benefits are shared by all. The token rewards are there to encourage participation, but the real value comes from what users gain in return: deeper insights into their health and better awareness of their habits and lifestyle choices.

Our algorithms are designed to help people make more informed decisions and gradually adopt healthier behaviors. Health improvement isn’t just a byproduct—it’s a core part of the experience. Through personalized programs and continuous feedback, we help guide each user toward becoming a healthier, better version of themselves.

Vyvo’s tech stack spans hardware, AI, and blockchain. What’s been the most technically challenging part of building such a layered system – and what are you most proud of?

It’s incredibly challenging to manage every layer of development when you’re pushing the boundaries across multiple cutting-edge technologies—and trying to stay ahead of the curve at the same time. But our technical team, from hardware to software, has been doing a phenomenal job. I’m genuinely proud of what we’re building at Vyvo.

We’re not just following trends—we’re actively working to shape the future. If you look at our history, we were among the first to develop advanced augmented reality smart glasses. We were also early pioneers in implementing many health measurement types into wearables—features that have only recently appeared in mainstream devices.

Even now, our new BioSense Watch is the first smartwatch with both a built-in air quality sensor and an outdoor temperature sensor—yet it remains one of the thinnest on the market. Our wearables already have FDA approval, and we’ve even won a Red Dot Design Award for our innovation and design.

We’ve been building this ecosystem piece by piece for years. VAI OS was the missing link—an agentic system that unifies everything we’ve created so far: wearables, health data, AI, and privacy-first infrastructure. It all runs on our blockchain layer, ensuring complete data integrity and eliminating the privacy concerns that often come with AI.

In summary, I’m proud of our vision, of what we’ve built so far with that vision in mind, and of what we’re working toward for the future.

