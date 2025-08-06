The landscape of digital art has transformed tremendously through blockchain technology, and has created new pathways for artists and collectors.

In this interview, Aleksandra Art, the head of Art at Trilitech, offers exciting insights into how NFTs address authentication challenges in digital art, while also directing relationships between artists and audience.

Here perspective offers a fresh look into how blockchain technologies remove geographical and institutional barriers, while enabling artists from underrepresented regions to document cultural heritage and reach audiences directly and around the globe.

How are NFTs redefining ownership and authentication in the art world?

NFTs solve the fundamental challenge that digitally-native art has long faced, proving authenticity and scarcity in an infinitely copyable medium. Blockchain creates permanent, verifiable ownership records that eliminate forgery concerns while enabling new distribution models. Artists have been empowered to maintain direct relationships with their audience through smart contract mechanics without intermediaries. This system removes traditional gatekeepers while providing transparent proof of ownership that works seamlessly across different marketplaces and virtual environments.

Please describe the evolution of the category of collector from your perspective.

What’s been fascinating to observe is the completely new demographic that has emerged – crypto-native collectors who initially discovered art through blockchain technology rather than traditional galleries. These buyers have distinct preferences: in addition to typical collecting interests, some focus on historical significance or technical innovation, others on community-driven projects or digital identity pieces. What’s fascinating is their migration into traditional art markets. This represents a fundamental shift from the gallery-to-digital path we might expect, creating a new collector class with significant purchasing power and different value systems.

Can you explain the role Blockchain plays in preserving and funding cultural heritage?

With the help of NFT marketplaces, artists from underrepresented regions can document traditions, stories, and practices while transacting with global audiences directly. The technology lowers geographical and institutional barriers, allowing creators to monetize their cultural work while maintaining control over how it’s presented and distributed. This has proven particularly powerful for artists who previously relied on external funding to share their heritage or centralized channels for reaching target audiences, which can often be subject to censorship or geographical restrictions.

How are microgrants and on-chain patronage supporting experimental creators right now?

We see new patronage models emerge that go beyond simple collecting; organizations now provide comprehensive support through on-chain curation, education, and institutional connections. Museums are creating advisory groups that bridge traditional and blockchain art worlds, while dedicated DAOs or funds contextualize digital art within broader narratives and across public spaces. The community aspect is crucial; established artists openly share knowledge and resources, creating open mentorship networks that support experimentation and cross-cultural collaboration.

Do you believe that Blockchain can empower local scenes and underrepresented voices?

The technology has made a step towards fundamentally democratizing art participation by enabling success regardless of background (ie, MFA is not a determinant for representation under the new mindset of emerging curators and galleries), thanks to the multiplicity of new projects that allow artists to be discovered. Thanks to the available tooling and lack of physicality, anyone who is determined can enable and empower artists through on-chain curation. Artists no longer need institutional approval or geographic proximity to major art centers to reach collectors and build careers; in fact, even some of the most prominent creators remain anonymous to this day. The shared “arena” for dialogue and collecting has enabled success stories across regions that were previously marginalized in the art world, creating truly global communities organized around shared interests rather than traditional art world hierarchies.

