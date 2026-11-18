The malware targeted Apple devices too, loading Coruna and Darksword exploit chains based on the iOS version detected on each visit there.

Earlier today, Optimizely, an AI-powered marketing platform with thousands of large organizations as customers, announced that an attacker had used a vulnerability in the service to insert malicious code into scripts that some of those organizations use on their websites.

According to security reports, the code collected the card information of people who visited the affected websites and could also redirect their crypto payments to the attacker’s address.

Optimizely Project Code Became a Malware Delivery Route

In an update published on November 16, Report URI, which monitors scripts run by websites, said that after checking more than 1,600 Optimizely snippets, it found malicious code in 188 that were linked to 178 organizations, although the real figure could be higher.

These organizations included HSBC’s US and Hong Kong operations, Zoom, Salesforce, IKEA, and toy maker Mattel. Websites of news agencies such as CNN, Fox News, NPR, and the BBC were also affected, as were airlines, including Air France-KLM. You can find the full list of affected companies in the Report URI briefing.

Per the report, the attacker inserted a loader into an optional Project JavaScript field in customer dashboards, which Optimizely’s CDN then served using its own domain and certificate. After that, most visitors to the impacted websites received a script hosted at 1688360.cc that scanned pages for crypto addresses and replaced legit wallet destinations, including for BTC, ETH, Solana, and TRON, with ones the attacker controlled.

It also changed clipboard content, links, and outgoing requests, with a card skimmer collecting card numbers, expiry dates, and CVVs that people had entered into payment detail forms on a site.

If a user visited those websites on an Apple device, the malware loaded exploit chains through separate domains for Coruna and Darksword. According to Report URI, Coruna targeted iOS 13 to 17, while Darksword went for iOS 18.x, although iOS 18.7.3 and iOS 26.3 had been patched against those chains.

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As CryptoPotato recently reported, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao had warned iPhone users to update their devices so as to protect themselves from Darksword.

“The vulnerable path is blocked, the injected code was removed, and customers have been contacted directly,” Optimizely said after identifying the incident.

However, by 19:25 UTC yesterday, the attacker had stolen about $7,000 in crypto, most of it being small amounts of Bitcoin and Litecoin as well as USDT, TRX, and ETH.

Few Sites Were Protected

The incident exposed a gap in the security of many websites; Report URI found that, of 256 hosts belonging to the affected organizations, 68 didn’t have a Content Security Policy. This is a browser rule listing which sources a page may load scripts from or send data to.

Another 50 had policies that allowed the payload and data theft, while 14 blocked data theft but still allowed address swapping. Only 24 blocked the payload.

The script monitoring firm has urged anyone who might have visited the websites on its list to check their crypto transfers and monitor their card statements. Those using Apple devices have also been asked to update them.