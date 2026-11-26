Bitcoin’s recent price action has been anything but impressive, with many market observers expecting the downtrend to continue in the near term.

On the other hand, the ongoing sell-off could present a solid buying opportunity and potentially reward long-term investors who don’t panic. One analyst presented a simple theory suggesting that entering the market in two days could be a worthwhile approach.

Working Like Clockwork (So Far)

Just a few days ago, BTC plummeted to a new multi-year low of around $55,000 before recovering to the current $60,800 (per CoinGecko). And while some debate whether the decline has formed a local bottom or more trouble is on the way, CryptoGoos is focused on the bigger picture.

The analyst noted that 502 days remain until the next Bitcoin halving, estimated for April 11, 2028. According to the theory, the asset tends to deliver profits for investors when purchased 500 days before the event and sold 500 days after. By that logic, the time is always here.

It is worth noting that the model has been impeccably correct so far. Bitcoin has had four halvings to date: November 2012, July 2016, May 2020, and April 2024.

500 days before the first halving, the asset was worth less than $14; 500 days after, it was trading at nearly $420, a 2,900% increase. A similar movement happened a few years later. 500 days prior to the 2016 halving, BTC stood at approximately $240, while 500 days later it surpassed $8,000.

The pattern also unfolded during the latest two cycles. Bitcoin closed at roughly $3,820 in December 2018, which marked the 500-day point before the 2020 halving. By September 2021, or 500 days after the event, the asset had climbed to nearly $45,000.

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Now let’s observe the last halving. BTC changed hands at roughly $16,800 in December 2022, but by September 2025 it had skyrocketed above $110,000, delivering another substantial return for those who followed the model.

Short-Term Predictions

Unlike CryptoGoos, who looked at the long-term cycle, Ted and Michaël van de Poppe focused on what could be next for BTC in the near term.

Ted claimed that the asset is struggling around the $61,500-$62,000 resistance zone, suggesting that a reclaim could push it toward $65,000. “A rejection here means BTC will likely drop below $58,000,” he added.

Michaël van de Poppe noted that the primary cryptocurrency has recently made a higher low and reclaimed some MAs on lower timeframes. He sees this as a positive development and believes continued strength could pave the way for a rally toward the $68,000-$72,000 range in the next one to two weeks.