Meme coins have become one of the most entertaining and equally unpredictable categories in the crypto market. What started as internet jokes many years ago has now evolved into a multi-billion-dollar niche that is mostly driven by viral culture, hype, and communities.

As we go deeper into 2025, a new wave of meme coins is making noise – some of them are backed by utility, others tap into politics, but most continue relying on hype.

Whether you’re a seasoned degen or just curious about the best meme coins to watch in June, the following dives into classics like Dogecoin and edgy propositions like SPX6900.

Top 10 Best Meme Coins to Watch in June 2025: The Breakdown

Dogecoin (DOGE): The king of meme coins – still barking, still biting

Dogecoin is the Godfather of memes, and it’s the original meme coin that kickstarted the entire category. It was created in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus. To this date, DOGE hosts one of the largest communities in the cryptocurrency space and is praised and beloved by many, including Elon Musk. It became so popular a meme that, once Donald Trump was re-elected in 2024, he created an agency called the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

To date, Dogecoin remains incredibly relevant due to its brand power, extensive exchange support, and ongoing development. Although it lacks the smart contract capabilities of other networks, such as Ethereum, for example, Dogecoin and its community have embraced its simplicity and undeniable staying power.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): From meme to DeFi dream – SHIB’s not done yet

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was launched in 2020 as a Dogecoin alternative, and at the time, it was branded as the “Dogecoin killer.” To be fair, there were a lot of dog-themed meme coins popping back then, and all of them wanted to replace Dogecoin as the number one meme. Although SHIB came very close, none have so far managed to achieve this in a meaningful and sustained way.

SHIB launched with a deflationary model, sending large amounts of tokens to Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin. He famously burned most of them and donated some of the funds to charity.

Over time, SHIB has evolved from a meme into a robust ecosystem with its own decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a Layer 2 blockchain called Shibarium.

Pepe (PEPE) – The frog that leaped from memes to billions.

Pepe (PEPE) took the cryptocurrency industry by storm in 2023, riding the popularity of the very famous frog meme, which was originally created by Matt Furie. Becoming one of the most viral meme coins on Ethereum, PEPE soared in value shortly after its launch thanks to its incredibly low market capitalization (at the time), community-driven marketing efforts, and an obviously high-risk/high-reward appeal (in hindsight).

Despite having absolutely no utility or roadmap, PEPE gained listings on nearly all major exchanges and achieved cult status.

The project embraced its chaotic nature and started promoting itself with zero taxes, no presale, no complex tokenomics – just memes. While some dismissed it as a fad, PEPE’s immense growth made it a legend among what the community refers to as “degens” and meme coin traders, transforming it into the multi-billion-dollar project it is today.

Official Trump (TRUMP) – Politics meets crypto — love it or hate it, you can’t ignore it.

Official Trump (TRUMP) is a politically-themed meme coin launched after Donald Trump was re-elected for President in November 2024. The coin is not officially affiliated with Donald Trump, although his family has hands in the matter and he hosted a special dinner in Washington, DC for the top holders of TRUMP – a move that caused tremendous controversy in all circles.

The TRUMP token has been utilized for fundraising, NFTs, and community-driven events, often sparking politically charged moments. After its launch, MELANIA – the official token associated with Trump’s wife – Melania Trump.

It skyrocketed to a massive multi-billion-dollar valuation, sparking a whole new category of politically-associated meme coins and remains one of the leaders in the space to date.

Bonk (BONK) – Solana’s wildest dog is off the leash.

As mentioned above, Dogecoin inspired a whole wave of dog-themed meme coins and BONK is the very first of them to be launched on Solana. It saw the light of day in late 2022 as a community airdrop.

It was designed as a reaction to perceived centralization in the early days of Solana. BONK has managed to position itself as “for the people, by the people.” Naturally, its key appeal is in its Solana-native nature, including lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and deep integration with decentralized platforms on the network.

However, BONK gained traction in the broader cryptocurrency community as well and is listed on nearly all major exchanges. As of today, it stands as a symbol of Solana’s resurgence following the collapse of FTX and the role meme coins play in attracting users to emerging blockchains.

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) – It stinks… but it prints.

Fartcoin started as a lighthearted meme coin in October 2024, but after achieving the status of a billion-dollar project, the cryptocurrency community has begun paying tremendous attention to what seems to be a different read on traditional meme coins.

It is based on Solana and has outlined a very ambitious roadmap, which includes the creation of a decentralized virtual party space that will allow users to dance in silence on-chain. How does that work is a question that I personally cannot wrap my head around. In addition, the team is working on ways to reward users by developing gamified experiences.

However, it’s still very important to note that much of its appeal lies in its universally humorous (at least according to consensus) name, as well as its impactful branding.

Dogwifhat (WIF) – A dog with a hat — and a market cap to match.

Dogwifhat is another very prominent meme coin that was born towards the end of 2023 on the Solana network. It features a cute Shiba Inu dog wearing a pink beanie.

It had no VC backing, no presale, and the creator famously fumbled their opportunity before the cryptocurrency started gaining popularity and value. It had a massive bull run in 2024, reaching a market capitalization of around $4 billion.

The joke that gets its community going is that no matter what happens, the dog will still have its hat.

Beyond the humor, though, WIF gained popularity due to the massive trading volumes and listings on major exchanges that it attracted. It embodies the essence of dog-themed meme coins in the so-called post-Doge era, driven mostly by vibes and virality.

Floki (FLOKI) – Elon’s Viking pup charging into 2025.

In 2021, Elon Musk tweeted that he would be adopting a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki. That’s all it took for one ambitious team to create a meme coin that remains current and relevant to date.

Floki has evolved into a very driven project with multiple utilities. It functions on both Ethereum and the Build ‘N’ Build (BNB) Chain, offering a lot more than just memetics, including NFT gaming (Valhalla), DeFi tools, merchandise, as well as educational initiatives through its Floki University.

The project has branded itself as “the people’s crypto,” combining Viking imagery with meme culture and strong community vibes. To date, it continues to blend fun with function, and that’s what’s seemingly making it appealing to both speculators and those who might be seeking a more long-term community-driven crypto projects.

SPX6900 (SPX) – Degens unite — SPX isn’t just a coin, it’s a culture.

It goes without saying that SPX6900 is undoubtedly one of the edgiest meme coins that have emerged from the most degenerate corners of the internet (in a fun way). With its name clearly nodding to meme culture and gamer slang, SPX has managed to cultivate a very loyal following amongst traders who love a higher degree of risk.

It leans heavily into branding and hyper-online culture, making it a favorite for those who view crypto as a playground rather than a portfolio.

SPX thrives on memes, momentum, and the massive social capital of its holders, some of which are amongst the most prominent voices in the meme coin space.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – Cute, chubby, and chilling on the blockchain.

Pudgy Penguins is one of the most recognized NFT collections, born in the heat of DeFi Summer. However, it has since expanded into a broader meme coin ecosystem, creating and airdropping the PENGU token to its holders.

Known for their adorable and chubby penguins, the team has managed to create an icon of resilience that has stood the test of time in the NFT space following one of the most dramatic comeback stories, involving new leadership and community resurgence.

The launch of the PENGU token, directly tied and incorporated into the Pudgy Penguins brand, has also added a meme coin angle to what is undoubtedly an already beloved intellectual property.

What are Meme Coins?

First things first, it’s important to point out that meme coins are a form of cryptocurrency with the main difference being that they tend to have originated from some sort of internet meme or have any other number of humorous characteristics.

In essence, you know how they say all Jacuzzis are hot tubs, but not all hot tubs are Jacuzzis? Well, it’s the same:

All meme coins are cryptocurrencies, but not all cryptocurrencies are meme coins.

The interesting part is that as the meme coin industry evolves, so are the teams that are creating these cryptocurrencies. It has reached a point where they embed certain meme-like technical details directly within the code itself. For example, they would create a total token supply of 69 million or 420 million tokens, and so forth.

The one thing that they all share in common, however, is the meme culture – all of them are predominantly driven by hype and humor and rely strongly on the expansion of their communities.

Our Methodology

To handpick the top 10 best meme coins to watch in 2025, our team has taken into account multiple considerations. These include, but are not limited to:

Market capitalization

Staying power

Size of the community

How strong are their memes

Time in the market

Security concerns, etc.

Why Trust CryptoPotato

CryptoPotato is one of the mos veteran media publications in the cryptocurrency industry. We started back in 2016 and have brought daily updates on the most important topics ever since, without fail.

Needless to say, we’ve seen and we’ve reported on hundreds of meme coins coming and going. We were here when Shiba Inu was created, when Dogecoin was the major precursor to altcoin seasons, when Pepe and Bonk exploded, and we are still here for the newer iterations like Fartcoin and SPX6900.

We have deep expertise in market coverage, which has allowed us to gauge the relevance of meme coin projects and to position them into our top 10 best meme coins list.

Why are Meme Coins Still Important in 2025?

One might argue that meme coins are more important in 2025 than they ever were in any period of crypto history before that. But why is that? It’s because they are easy to relate, familiar, and a massively prominent way of onboarding new users. This has been the running narrative for the entirety of 2024 and it’s not fading away anytime soon.

That said, here are a few reasons for which meme coins remain highly relevant today.

Cultural Relevance and Community Power

Meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, as well as some of the newer variants that are in the above list, thrive because they harness tremendous online communities. These remain incredibly powerful today to influence markets. These coins are more or less a form of social investing where people rally around shared values and humor.

Speculation and Market Dynamics

Despite the volatility, meme coins remain a profitable trading niche for some because of the sheer amount of speculation that’s going on, as well as the potential for quick short-term gains.

In a world that’s dominated predominantly by the attention economy, meme coins are the crypto-native expression of this particular trend.

Symbol of Decentralized Culture

Meme coins represent a rebellion against traditional finance and centralized power. Their staying power signals a shift in cultural values—where people embrace the absurd, reject gatekeepers, and create value through collective belief.

How to Choose the Best Meme Coins in 2025?

Choosing the best meme coins in 2025 requires a balance between market research, meme culture, and, of course, risk management. Since these cryptocurrencies are incredibly volatile and highly speculative, your strategy should be to combine certain community signals, technical indicators, and project fundamentals.

Below is a step-by-step guide to help you pick wisely.

Evaluate the Community

Why it matters: meme coins thrive and suffer because of community support.

Check social media presence and make sure the activity is not fake.

Gauge the sentiment to see if the community is positive, growing, and engaged.

Look for influencers to see if there are any celebrities or major influencer interest in the project.

Review the Tokenomics

Why it matters: meme coins also need a reasonable supply structure.

Check the total supply and avoid projects with quadrillion-level supplies.

Check the holder distribution to ensure there is no single wallet with a massive portion.

See if the liquidity is locked transparently because unlocked pools tend to be a red flag.

Asses Real Utility or Roadmap

Why it matters: in 2025, many meme coin projects offer some utility.

Are there integrations with games, NFTs or DeFi?

Is there a plan to grow the ecosystem beyond the meme?

Check for staking, burn mechanics, and DAO involvement.

Audit and Security Transparency

Why it matters: scams in the meme coins pace are rampant.

Look for smart contract audits from reliable security firms (CertiK, Peckshield, etc.)

Is the team doxxed or is it anonymous?

Use tools like TokenSniffer to see if there is a history of rug pulls.

Analyze Hype and Timing

Why it matters: meme coins are mostly driven by timing and virality.

Is it early enough to enter, or has the coin already pumped?

Has it gone viral recently?

Are whales exiting or entering the market?

Cross-Check Information with Data Tools

Why it matters: you should always conduct deep research, even with meme coins.

You can use DEXTools for real-time trading activity and trends.

Check X and Reddit to identify tokens that are trending.

Final warnings:

Never invest more money in a meme coin than you can afford to lose.

Treat meme coins as short-term plays unless they develop real value and tremendous staying power.

Diversify across meme coins instead of going all in on one project: the number of scams is just too great.

Risks and Rewards of Investing in Meme Coins

Risks of investing in meme coins:

Extreme volatility can lead to drops of more than 50% in minutes.

Driven mostly by hype, not fundamentals.

Many meme coins are launched with malicious intent (most of them).

Developers may drain liquidity or abandon the project entirely.

Hard to identify meme coins with potential because of the many scams.

Very few survive beyond the first hype cycle.

Exchanges may delist meme coins, killing the liquidity.

Rewards of investing in meme coins:

Some meme coins have seen gains of 10x to 100x.

Early investors in successful meme coins can generate substantial profits quickly.

Small investments can yield big gains (though very rarely)

Meme coins with passionate holders get noticed by the media and influencers.

Cultural relevance matters as much as technical merit.

Meme coins often attract first-time investors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the Best Meme Coins by Market Cap?

The biggest meme coins by market cap in 2025 continue to be Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, others such as Dogwifhat and Bonk have also exploded in popularity.

What are the Best Meme Coins on Solana?

The two largest meme coins on Solana in 2025 continue to be Bonk and Dogwifhat (WIF). Both of these take inspiration from the Shiba Inu dog breed and both hold the largest market capitalizations on th Solana network.

Best Meme Coins to Watch in June 2025: Conclusion

In 2025, the best meme coins to watch are those that go well beyond hype and community buzz, offering real utility, strong developer support, and active, engaged communities.

While the meme coin space remains volatile and speculative, top contenders often integrate with DeFi, NFTs, or gaming platforms, and maintain transparency through audits and public roadmaps.

Meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, as well as emerging tokens with clear use cases and viral momentum, stand out as potential winners.