The best meme coin presales can bring interesting opportunities for savvy investors, but they also come with their hidden challenges. The following is a comprehensive and thorough selection of the best meme coins to watch in May 2025, but it also goes beyond just a listicle.

The article looks into how to choose the best meme coin presale, what are the risks associated with investing in these assets, their advantages, disadvantages, and more.

Best Meme Coin Presales: Key Takeaways

Successful meme coin presales rely on viral and engaged communities that drive hype and early adoption.

Well-designed meme coin presales clearly outline their token supply, distribution plans, vesting period, and liquidity in order to build investor trust.

The best projects in this field showcase identifiable and active teams. This doesn’t necessarily mean they should be doxxed.

Top meme coins offer discounts for early supporters, bonuses, or exclusive perks.

Many meme coin projects go beyond jokes and also develop a productive roadmap with unique themes, utilities, and narratives that set them apart.

5 Best Meme Coin Presales in May 2025: List

Best Meme Coin Presales: Explained

What are meme coin presales and how do they work?

Pros and cons of meme coin presales

How to choose the best meme coin presale?

What are the risks associated with meme coin presales?

Our methodology

Why trust CryptoPotato?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Conclusion: Best Meme Coin Presales

Best Meme Coin Presales: Explained

Chis AI (CHISAI)

Chis AI is a blockchain-integrated AI platform, which is designed to accelerate digital creativity and development. It aims to enable its users to generate blockchain applications, design assets, and code innovations quickly and without a lot of effort.

The platform offers a range of different services, including AI-powered visuals, voiceovers, and creative assets tailored for blockchain and tech projects.

Additionally, it streamlines coding by creating AI-generated assets, optimizing workflows, and integrating seamlessly with blockchain applications. For marketing and content creation, Chis AI provides AI-driven visuals, voice content, and engaging videos, making content creation faster and more impactful. The platform emphasizes user-centric design, speed, adaptability, and security, ensuring a seamless and transparent content creation experience.

Important information about the presale:

Total Raise : $100,000

: $100,000 Token price : $0.08

: $0.08 Token symbol : CHISAI

: CHISAI Network : Base

: Base Total supply : 100,000,000 CHISAI

: 100,000,000 CHISAI Initial Circulating Supply : 16,875,000 CHISAI

: 16,875,000 CHISAI Initial Market Cap: $50,000

MemeProf (PROF)

MemeProf is a SocialFi platform that is powered by artificial intellgience and blends meme creation with blockchain technology. The goal is to enable users to earn rewards through creative expression.

Utilizing tools like MemeGPT, users can generate memes from text or images, while features such as Meme Quests and Prof Games offer interactive ways to engage and earn tokens.

The platform’s “Create-2-Earn” and “Quest-2-Earn” models incentivize participation, working toward the creation of a vibrant community of meme enthusiasts. Integration with Telegram and a Meme Trending Bot ensures users stay connected and informed about the latest trends.

MemeProf’s roadmap includes expanding AI capabilities, introducing new games, and enhancing social features, all aimed at redefining digital content creation and monetization in the Web3 space.

Important information about the presale:

Token Type : ERC-20

: ERC-20 Token Address : TBA

: TBA Total Supply : 10,000,000,000

: 10,000,000,000 Initial Market Cap : $345,000

: $345,000 Swap Rate : $0.003 USDT

: $0.003 USDT Last Staking & Voting Period : TBA

: TBA Preparation Period : TBA

: TBA Target Raise : $200,000

: $200,000 Vesting : 20% at TGE , 3 months linear vesting

: 20% at TGE , 3 months linear vesting Listing: TBA

Pulsebot AI (PBT)

Pulsebot AI is an e-commerce platform powered by artificial intelligence that is designed to enhance online shopping by combining intelligent product discovery, real-time price comparisons, and cryptocurrency payment options.

It takes advantage of advanced machine learning algorithms, and it also analyzes user preferences to recommend products while scanning multiple e-commerce sites to ensure competitive pricing.

The platform supports payments in various cryptocurrencies, including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and its native $PBT token, facilitating fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. Built on the Solana blockchain, Pulsebot promises secure and transparent transactions, allowing users to track their purchases and maintain data integrity.

Important information about the presale:

Project name : Pulsebot

: Pulsebot Token symbol : PBT

: PBT Sale type : IDO

: IDO Fundraising chain : BSC

: BSC Distribution chain : SOLANA

: SOLANA Price : 1 PBT = 0.0007 USDC

: 1 PBT = 0.0007 USDC Total raise: 200000 USDC

Stumble upon Rumble (GLOVE)

Stumble Upon Rumble (SuR) is a free-to-play, skill-based arcade fighting game built on the Arbitrum blockchain. It is designed to eliminate pay-to-win mechanics, and also emphasizes fair competition where players rely solely on their abilities to succeed.

In real-time multiplayer servers hosting up to 30 participants, players engage in matches using straightforward controls: move, punch, kick, and block.

The game introduces a wagering system with its native $GLOVE token, allowing players to bet on their own matches or back others, providing for a dynamic play-to-earn environment.

Cosmetic NFTs enable character customization without affecting gameplay balance, and partnerships with NFT communities offer exclusive in-game content. SuR also plans to expand its social features with mini-games, tournaments, and team-based events, enhancing community engagement and providing diverse gameplay experiences.

Important information about the presale:

Pricepertoken: $0.0071

$0.0071 Tokens for sale: 17,605,634

for sale: 17,605,634 Lock-up : 5% at TGE, linear daily vesting

: 5% at TGE, linear daily vesting Circulating: 3.65M

TapDaDoge (RUN)

TapDaDoge is a tap-to-earn game hosted on Telegram, inspired by the Chrome Dino game. Players control NFT characters, jumping over obstacles to earn rewards, relying on timing and reflexes. The game operates on the Binance Smart Chain and utilizes the $RUN token. Players can customize characters with cosmetic NFTs and earn $RUN through gameplay and community events. The project raised $250,000 in its IDO, with a total supply of 10 billion $RUN tokens. Additional features include Woofboxes and Dogemart for in-game items, and a staking mechanism is planned.

Important information about the presale:

Price per token : 0.001 USDC per $RUN

: 0.001 USDC per $RUN Swap Amount : 100,000,000 $RUN

: 100,000,000 $RUN Total Raise : $100,000

: $100,000 Refund Term: 24 hours

24 hours IMC (excl. liq): $847,000

(excl. liq): $847,000 Total IMC : $1,400,000

: $1,400,000 FDV: $10,000,000

What are meme coin presales and how do they work?

Meme coin presales are a sub-section of broader crypto presales and they come with many specifics that are only applicable to them. The term “presale” itself refers to a sale of tokens that happens before the initial listing on a centralized or a centralized exchange. You may have heard other names such as initial coin offerings (ICOs), initial DEX offerings (IDOs), initial exchange offerings (IEOs), and more. Of course, all of these come with their own set of rules, but the general idea is more or less the same.

In essence, meme coin presales refer to the preliminary sale of tokens that belong to the meme coin sector before they get listed on any sort of exchange medium.

The main reason they’ve become so incredibly popular over the past few years is the general surge in interest in meme coins. Over the course of 2024 and 2025, we have seen a tremendous number of celebrities and influential figures launch their own meme coins. Perhaps the biggest attestation to their merits is the fact that the President of the United States himself – Donald Trump – has laucnhed his very own meme coin called TRUMP. His wife, Melania Trump, also has a meme coin called MELANIA, and the list goes so far deep the rabit hole it’s impossible to name all of them, but you get the point.

Many people made a lot of money by investing in meme coins early and they have become one of the biggest narratives in the industry. The reality, however, is that there are thousands of meme coins launching every day through platforms such as pump.fun, so picking the right one requires a lot of attention, knowledge, and experience. The reality is that many of these are designed with predatory tokenomics in a way where they attempt to extract maximum value from retail traders and disappear, never to be seen again. Examples include the meme coins launched by the “Hawk Tuah” girl and even Argentina’s president Javier Milei – allegations both of whom have declined.

In any case, let’s take a step back and identify the two critical events to keep an eye on when it comes to meme coin presales:

Token Generation Event (TGE): This is the process of the literal generation of the tokens for the project. Before the TGE takes place, there are no tokens available for anyone. In a lot of the cases, the TGE will happen immediately before the listing event, which is the second big thing to look for.

Listing Event: This refers to the process of listing the meme coin for trading on an exchange. Note that this can be done on a centralized exchange or on a decentralized exchange. In both cases, the team should clarify this well in advance and you should be aware before investing.

The presale itself can have many different stages. For instance, some teams prefer to do a tiered approach where each level sells tokens at more expensive prices, while others would do a fire sale and sell everything at once on a first-come first-serve (FCFS) basis.

Pros and cons of meme coin presales

Pros of meme coin presales

Early entry at low prices gives the potential for big returns if the coin takes off after listing.

Community hype and virality means that strong meme potential can create very explosive growth.

Presales can help build a lot of loyal holders before the public launch.

Meme coin presales offer early buyers extra tokens or cheaper prices.

Cons of meme coin presales

Very high risk of scams and rug pulls.

Meme coins oftentimes don’t have long-term fundamentals or real-world use cases.

Early buyers may struggle to sell because of low listing liquidity.

Prices can crash post-launch if the hype fades or if whales dump their tokens.

How to choose the best meme coin presale?

Choosing the best meme coin presale can be a challenging task. Here are a few questions and important points to keep in mind so that you can at least narrow down the strong candidates.

Project Fundamentals

Theme and Narratives: Check if the meme coin taps into a popular trend, internet joke, or some sort of a cultural moment. With these cryptocurrencies, virality matters more than utility.

Whitepaper: In many cases, the project won’t have a whitepaper, but if it does, make sure to check if the team has explained its vision. Look for witty content and strong meme presence. That’s what’s creating hype.

Team: Many meme coins have anonymous teams. This doesn’t mean that their creators don’t have online presence – it’s just that their actual identities are not public. That’s okay so long as they have proven track record.

Tokenomics

Supply and Allocation: How many tokens are going to be minted and how are they divided among the team, presale, liqudity, and community rewards? Watch out for teams that reserve excessive allocations and unlock large portions of tokens at start.

Liquidity Plans: Does the team plan to lock tokens for liquidity upon launching? This is especially important if the meme coin is launching on a decentralized exchange.

Presale price vs. Launch price: If there is a massive markup, this could lead to quick dumps – check to see how fair the entri pricing is compared to the listing price.

Community and Hype

Social media buzz: Is there work being done on X, Telegram, Discord, Reddit, and other social media? Is the engagement organic? Make sure to only consider projects that do not engage with fake followers and comments.

Influencer support: If there are a lot of influencers involved, make sure to be careful. They oftentimes receive significant allocations and dump on listing. Of course, that’s not always true.

Meme culture strength: Is the meme game of the project’s team strong? Are people sharing jokes and creating viral content around it?

Security and Transparency

Rug pull protection: Are the liquidity pools locked and are there any anti-rug pull measures or smart contract audits? While not all projects do these, those who actually do deserve more attention, although that’s not a guarantee of success.

Developer activity: Foes the team engage with the community and provide timely updates?

Market Conditions

Timing: This is perhaps the most important thing with meme coins. Investing in them while the market sentiment is bearish could be a mistake as many of these don’t recover from a single, even short-term, bear market or correction.

What are the risks associated with meme coin presales?

The risks associated with meme coin presales are typically the following:

Rug pulls and exit scames

Lack of real utility

Liquidity shortage

Short lifespan

Regulatory risks

Community manipulation

Poor tokenomics

Our methodology

In our list of the best meme coin presales, we have taken a comprehensive approach to providing the most objectively-verifiable information about each of the listed projects. We have also described important parameters of the presales, including starting dates, pricing, tiers, general project information, and more. The list itself is not ranking in any shape or form – it’s merely a listicle of upcoming meme coin presales that are worth watching in May 2025.

Why trust CryptoPotato?

CryptoPotato is one of the oldest and leading resources for valuable information in the cryptocurrency industry. We have been developing educational content since 2016 and we’ve turned into one of the most prominent media websites, delivering the biggest and most important stories in the industry on a daily basis. Our team of experienced analysts have gone through extensive research to make sure that the information in this article is as helpful as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the best meme coin to buy right now?

The best meme coin to buy right now is the one that fits your investment criteria. It is the one with the strongest community, as well as potential for virality and explosive growth. Look for projects that are based on current memes and culture that’s transcending the cryptocurrency industry.

How to find presale meme coins?

Finding presale meme coins can be challenging. In this article, we have listed some of the more interesting ones to watch, but you can also join different communities on X, Reddit, and Discord to gain additional insights.

Which meme coin has the most potential?

The mmee coin with the most potential is one that has an active community, organic social media following, and a team that is constantly creating viral content to connect with its audience and beyond.

Conclusion: Best Meme Coin Presales

In conclusion, participating in a meme coin presale can be both very profitable and equally taxing for your portfolio. Chances are that you will be failing quite a few times before you find a successful one, especially given how saturated the market has become. Of course, if done right, these can be a game-changer, However, the risks associated with them are also incredibly serious, so never invest money that you can’t afford ot lose and keep in mind that the majority of meme coin presales are, in fact, trying to scam you.

Disclaimer: nothing on this page should be taken as financial advice. Crypto presales carry tremendous risk of capital loss and you should always spend sufficient time to do your own research. Don’t take the content on this page as is and make sure to double-check every project. CryptoPotato does not endorse any of the projects that appear on this page, nor does it vouch for their credibility, and they are not recommendations. You can lose all your capital.