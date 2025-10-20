8 Best Crypto Tax Software for 2025 (Expert Reviews & Rankings)

Choosing the best crypto tax software in 2025 can be tricky. Here's everything you need to know.

Cryptocurrency taxation has moved far beyond the days of simple spreadsheets and manual tracking. Regulations in the industry tighten, while digital assets diversify across exchanges, networks, DeFi protocols, and transaction types. This means that managing your crypto taxes in 2025 requires precision, automation, and compliance.

Whether you are a casual investor, frequent trader, or a DeFi enthusiast, the right crypto tax software can save you hours of work, reduce costly errors, and keep you compliant.

The following guide breaks down the best crypto tax software tools for 2025. I compare them across several key areas, including integrations, usability, transaction coverage, security, and overall value. Each platform was reviewed based on testing and research.

Main Takeaways:

Crypto tax software is essential for anyone trading, staking, or earning crypto in 2025.

Automation can both save time and reduce risk, especially for users with heavy usage across multiple wallets and chains.

Jurisdiction-specific compliance makes for accurate reporting for various taxing institutions.

Security and privacy are non-negotiable.

Top crypto tax apps also offer features such as portfolio tracking for real-time insight and optimization.

The right app will be based on your level of activity.

8 Best Crypto Tax Software for 2025

Name Features Rating Koinly Best Overall Supports 700+ exchanges & hundreds of chains

Beginner-friendly yet powerful

Multiple accounting & tax optimization tools

GDPR & SOC 2 compliance 4.9/5 Register Now CoinLedger Best for Active Traders Integrates with top exchanges & tax platforms

Covers DeFi, NFTs, and derivatives

Tax-loss harvesting tools

CPA-ready reporting 4.9/5 Register Now CoinTracker Best for CEX Users Supports 500+ exchanges & wallets

Exports directly to TurboTax

Free portfolio tracking

Clean, intuitive interface 4.8/5 Register Now CryptoTaxCalculator Best for DeFi Portfolios Thousands of integrations

AI-powered categorization & error checks

Handles complex DeFi and NFT activity

Responsive customer support 4.7/5 Register Now TokenTax Best for High-Volume Traders Integrates with CEXs and DeFi

CPA access and audit support

Real-time tax tracking

Automated gains and losses 4.6/5 Register Now Blockpit Best for EU Users Combines tax and portfolio tracking

Localized tax logic for EU users

Tax-loss harvesting tools

Simple interface 4.6/5 Register Now TaxBit Best for Enterprises (US) Enterprise-grade for US institutions

Backed by CPAs and auditors

Strong integration and security 4.5/5 Register Now ZenLedger Best for US Filers Supports DeFi, NFTs, and staking

Full IRS-compliant reports

Includes CPA and audit tools

Clean dashboard 4.4/5 Register Now

Koinly – Best Overall

Koinly 4.9/5 Supports 700+ exchanges and hundreds of blockchains

Beginner-friendly yet powerful

Multiple accounting and tax optimization tools

Strong GDPR and SOC 2 compliance Free plan lacks full reports

Limited country support

No two-factor authentication Register Now

Main Takeaway: Koinly is best for investors who want a blend of power and usability. It is suitable for individuals with both high and moderate transaction volumes, as well as for those engaging with DeFi through staking, NFTs, and more. It’s a reliable crypto tax software, so long as you don’t mind paying for its full features.

Koinly has managed to establish itself as one of the most popular crypto tax apps in the market. It is user-friendly and very comprehensive, bridging the gap between complex on-chain activity and real-world compliance with tax regulations.

The platform supports more than 700 exchanges, hundreds of blockchains, and multiple methods for accounting. Users can import their data via API or CSV. They can also classify events such as trades, transfers, staking, airdrops, NFTs, and much more. Koinly can also deliver jurisdiction-specific tax reports (such as IRS Form 8949, HMRC capital gains, etc.). Its interface is simple enough so that even if you are a beginner, you will be able to operate it sufficiently well.

There are a few drawbacks to it that I stumbled across while using the platform. First, I couldn’t secure my account with a two-factor authentication, which I feel is a straightforward implementation. I also noticed that it has been brought up before in community forums. The free tier has significant limitations – it doesn’t include a full tax form export or audit-level exports, but this is to be expected to some extent.

All in all, Koinly has a very strong security and operational backbone and is an industry leader for a reason. It holds compliance for GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001, encryption, read-only APIs, and also undergoes regular audits to make sure that user data is safe.

Pros:

Broad exchange, blockchain, and wallet support.

Interface is user-friendly and suitable for both beginners and advanced users.

Supports multiple accounting methods.

Tax optimization and harvesting features are available.

Strong regulatory compliance.

Cons:

The free tier lacks essential tax features and full export capability.

Support in some countries is lacking.

Misses 2FA.

CoinLedger – Best for Active Traders

CoinLedger 4.9/5 Integrates with top exchanges and tax platforms

Covers DeFi, NFTs, and derivatives

Includes tax-loss harvesting tools

CPA-ready reporting Free plan lacks full tax forms

Occasional transaction errors Register Now

Main Takeaway: CoinLedger is best suited for active cryptocurrency traders and DeFi users who are looking for a balance when it comes to automation and control. It has very powerful features and integrations for demanding users. Its free tier seems a bit limited.

CoinLedger is formerly known as CryptoTrader.Tax. It’s a crypto tax app that’s designed to make reporting accessible for everyone – even those of you who juggle between multiple wallets, exchanges, and transaction types.

It supports both API and CSV imports and is capable of classifying transactions. It can integrate into powerful tax-filing platforms such as TurboTax, TaxACT, H&R Block, and TaxSlayer. The interface itself is relatively easy to us,e and I didn’t come across any major hurdles while playing with it.

In my view, CoinLedger is ideal for active crypto traders, especially if you are highly engaged with DeFi, derivatives, or produce a very high turnover. Notable features include its automation capabilities and ability to generate full tax forms for its supported jurisdictions. However, even though I didn’t experience it myself, I came across reports of some users complaining that it had made some mistakes and had occasionally missed transactions. It’s also worth noting that its free tier is a bit limited, but can be a powerful tool for those who want to learn about its capabilities and make a decision whether to pay for a plan or not.

Pros:

Integrates with a lot of exchanges and tax-filing platforms.

Full support for decentralized finance, NFTs, and more.

Tax-loss harvesting tools are included.

Professional accountants can view and edit client reports.

Cons:

The free plan doesn’t include full tax reporting features.

Reported edge case mistakes and occasional missing transactions.

CoinTracker – Best for CEX Users

CoinTracker 4.8/5 Supports 500+ exchanges and wallets

Exports directly to TurboTax

Free portfolio tracking

Clean, intuitive interface Advanced tools locked in premium tiers

Limited support for smaller exchanges

Customer support could improve Register Now

Main Takeaway: CoinTracker is best for users who mostly trade on major exchanges and who want a streamlined, user-friendly tax software with strong integrations. If you are using lesser-known DeFi protocols or engage in more on-chain activities, there might be better options on the market.

CoinTracker is a crypto tax software presenting a very streamlined user interface, designed to simplify crypto taxation. It’s primarily aimed at users who trade on centralized exchanges. It supports more than 500 exchanges and popular wallets.

Users are able to import APIs, upload CSVs, or even import a wallet address for CoinTracker to start classifying and looking into trades, income, and prepare tax-ready forms such as Schedule D and IRS Form 8949. The platform also comes with some nice portfolio tracking features. It can integrate with H&R Block and TurboTax, making it easier to export your data into a broader tax filing system.

Using it in practice is easy because it does come with a balance of simplicity and also capabilities. However, there are a few caveats that need noting. Although the interface really is simple to use and intuitive, you might find issues if you are using a lesser-known exchange or tokens that may not provide API support. You will need to adjust numbers through a spreadsheet, which could be a burden. It’s also worth noting that the most advanced features are gated behind the more expensive plans, which I guess is to be expected. Although I personally haven’t had to use customer support, some people have expressed concerns about its responsiveness.

Pros:

Supports over 500 exchanges and wallets

Imports and categorizes NFT and DeFi transactions.

You can export to TurboTax and IRS Forms.

Free portfolio tracker

Cons:

Advanced features are gated behind more expensive plans.

Customer support challenges are reported by some users.

CryptoTaxCalculator – Best for DeFi Portfolios

CryptoTaxCalculator 4.7/5 Thousands of integrations

AI-powered categorization and error checks

Handles complex DeFi and NFT activity

Responsive customer support Price grows with transaction volume

Free plan lacks full reports Register Now

Main Takeaway: Crypto Tax Calculator is great for users who have very complex crypto portfolios, and especially for those who are very active in DeFi, NFTs, or multi-chain trading. If you need powerful automation, sufficient control over categorization, and reporting ready for audits, this might be a great option.

CryptoTaxCalculator positions itself as a sophisticated but user-friendly tool for users who want to manage their crypto tax obligations. More particularly, it appeals to people who have diverse transaction types and even cross-chain activity.

The app supports thousands of integrations, including over 150 exchanges, more than 500 wallets, and over 2,300 DeFi protocols. This allows it to import a broad range of behaviors such as trading, airdrops, NFTs, staking, providing liquidity, and more. It’s worth noting that CryptoTaxCalculator relies on AI for its categorization, which is what’s doing a lot of the heavy lifting such as flagging spam transactions, detecting mistakes, or allowing for mass edits directly within the app itself.

On the other hand, its pricing is tied to transaction volume, which means that heavy users mind find that cost grow, especially if they exceed the plan’s limits. Much like some of the other options on our list, CryptoTaxCalculator also features a free plan, but it has limited capabilities and doesn’t generate full tax reports.

Pros:

Comprehensive integration with exchanges, wallets, and DeFi projects.

AI-driven auto categorization, spam filtering, and error detection.

Clean and intuitive UI.

Responsive customer support.

Cons:

Costs can grow rapidly with high transaction volumes.

Full tax reports are not available in the free version.

TokenTax – Best for High-Volume Traders

TokenTax 4.6/5 Integrates with CEXs and DeFi

CPA access and audit support

Real-time tax tracking

Automated gains and losses High cost for full features

Basic plans cover few exchanges Register Now

Main Takeaway: TokenTax is best for high-volume, high-throughput traders looking for a mix of automation and CPA assistance. Paying the full price is worth it if you have a serious need for in-depth accounting. It’s not very suitable for casual traders.

TokenTax is another crypto tax software that aims to provide an all-in solution for handling your crypto taxes. It does blend in powerful automation capabilities with access to tax professionals. The platform allows you to import data from most of the centralized and decentralized exchanges. It calculates gains, losses, and income from various crypto activities and can also generate tax forms.

In the premium tiers, TokenTax also offers a full tax preparation service, which is carried out by certified accountants, as well as assistance with audits.

As it is with most of the platforms on this list, the above powerful features also come with some tradeoffs. The pricing can be quite steep, especially for users who have lower transaction volume. Many of the advanced features are unlocked in the plans with higher fees. Additionally, some of the basic plans have limited exchange support and you have contact support for certain add-ons and capabilities.

Pros:

Deep exchange and DeFi integration.

Access to certified accountants, full tax filing, and audit support.

Real-time liability tracking and tax optimization features.

Automatic calculation of gains, losses, and income.

Cons:

High-end premium pricing for full capabilities.

Basic accounts support only a few exchanges.

Blockpit – Best for EU Users

Blockpit 4.6/5 Combines tax and portfolio tracking

Localized tax logic for EU users

Tax-loss harvesting tools

Simple interface Fewer integrations than rivals

Free plan is limited

Full form support only in select regions Register Now

Main Takeaway: Blockpit is best suited for users in Europe who want a crypto tax tool with solid compliance, optimization features, and portfolio tracking under one roof. It’s also an excellent choice for users with portfolios focused on the major cryptocurrencies.

Blockpit brings forward a comprehensive crypto tax and portfolio tracking solution that places the emphasis on regulatory compliance and user friendliness. It is especially targeted at users in Europe. Its platform supports more than 250,000 assets and it can also integrate with the majority of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers.

There are three core modules – tax optimization, portfolio tracking, and tax calculation. This means that users can see their holdings, as well as their tax liabilities at the same place. For users who are located in the supported countries, Blockpit also provides pre-filled tax forms and localized tax algorithms.

One of the core benefits is the built-in tax-loss harvesting tool and some of the tax optimization features, which can help you reduce taxable gains whenever this is legally possible. On the flipside, some of its limitations include a relatively narrower integration and country support compared to some of the alternative tax solutions. The cost of upper-tier plans for a large number of transactions can get a bit steep.

Pros:

Offers tax and portfolio modules in a single platform.

Pre-filled forms and localized tax logic.

Tax-loss harvesting and optimization tools.

Offers a clean and user-friendly interface.

Cons:

Limited integration compared to alternatives.

The free plan lacks a lot of functionalities.

Only full tax form support is available in certain jurisdictions.

TaxBit – Best for Enterprises (US)

TaxBit 4.5/5 Enterprise-grade for US institutions

Backed by CPAs and auditors

Strong integration and security Primarily US-focused

Consumer version phased out Register Now

Main Takeaway: TaxBit is best suited for US-based crypto institutions and enterprises, offering a feature-rich, trusted tax software with solid integrations and a free entry-level access for casual users.

TaxBit is oriented toward institutions. In fact, in 2023, the firm announced that it will be discontinuing its consumer crypto tax products and focusing on enterprise offerings. In essence, it no longer serves individual users in most cases.

However, it does offer a free plan, which offers users a portfolio overview and unlimited transaction imports. Its main focus is in the US and, therefore, support for other jurisdictions tends to be a bit limiting, making it less useful for international users.

Pros:

Oriented towards US-based enterprise.

Backed by CPAs.

Broad integration support.

High data security practices.

Cons:

Primarily US-focused.

The consumer version is being phased out in favor of an enterprise focus.

ZenLedger – Best for US Filers

ZenLedger 4.4/5 Supports DeFi, NFTs, and staking

Full IRS-compliant reports

Includes CPA and audit tools

Clean dashboard Advanced tools in premium plans

Limited use for non-US users Register Now

Main Takeaway: ZenLedger is best for US-based users with mixed trading activity, who need a tool with deep features, audit support, and multiple integrations. However, it’s less ideal for international users or those who need support outside of its premium plans.

ZenLedger is a robust and user-friendly crypto tax and accounting software. It is specifically tailored for traders who engage with DeFi, NFTs, and more complex crypto activity. It has a very comprehensive dashboard that allows you to import data from multiple exchanges and wallets and it can also generate IRS-compliant tax forms. It can track capital gains, losses, and income – all in one place.

The platform supports integrations with different tools such as TurboTax and also has features such as CPA access, audit reports, tax-loss harvesting, giving users advanced reporting options, and more.

Clearly, ZenLedger is stronger in the US than globally and some of its more advanced features are also locked behind high-tier plans. This is somewhat expected. The free entry levels offer limited access and if you’re not from the US, you might find form generation a lot less comprehensive.

Pros:

Clean, intuitive interface for importing and managing transactions.

Full US tax form generation.

Support for DeFi, NFT, and staking.

Tax-loss harvesting, audit reports, CPA access.

Cons:

Advanced features locked behind more premium plans.

Primarily focused on the US market.

What is crypto tax software?

Put simply, a crypto tax software is a digital tool that’s designed to help you (or your business) track, calculate, and report your taxes related to all of your cryptocurrency transactions. Because the majority of governments treat crypto as a taxable asset (it’s different everywhere, but almost everywhere it’s taxable), every sale, trade, swap, or even the reception of an airdrop can create a taxable event.

As you can probably imagine, tracking all of these manually, especially if you operate accounts on different centralized exchanges and DeFi wallets, can be incredibly time-consuming and, what is perhaps even more important, error-prone.

This is why some of the best crypto tax software out there can be very helpful. They work by integrating with the top crypto exchanges and wallets through APIs or through simple CSV uploads. The tool will then automatically import your transaction history and start categorizing activities such as trades, taking rewards, airdrops, etc., and then convert them into your local currency at historical exchange rates. Some would even go as far as to apply the appropriate tax rules based on your jurisdiction and generate the necessary forms.

For instance, for US-based users, many of the crypto tax software can generate IRS Form 8949, while for UK-based users, they can generate reports aligned with the HMRC capital gains requirements.

Beyond compliance, crypto tax software can also help you with your personal financial planning. Many platforms offer a real-time dashboard that tracks your gains, losses, and broader portfolio performance. This way, you can anticipate tax liabilities before the filing season.

Moreover, advanced features such as tax-loss harvesting, audit support, and the ability to handle complex DeFi and NFT transactions can help you optimize your gains in a way that you won’t have to pay as much in taxes.

Why you need a crypto tax software in 2025

If you’re someone who just holds Bitcoin for the long term and you do not perform any trading at all, you can probably do without a complex crypto tax software and file the necessary tax documents on your own.

However, if you trade on centralized exchanges (or decentralized exchanges, for that matter), if you like to experiment with non-fungible tokens, or if you’re doing a fair bit of airdrop farming, then having a proper tax solution is essential.

The fact of the matter is that the crypto landscape has become rather complex and regulated in 2025 to manage things manually.

Governments across the world, including the US, the UK, EU, India, Australia, and many more, have already tightened their reporting requirements, and authorities currently expect accurate and detailed records of all of your transactions.

The top crypto tax software can solve this by simply importing your data directly, classifying your tax events, and converting them into your local currency to prepare a ready-to-file report.

So, if you’re looking for reasons why you need crypto tax software in 2025, the answer is quite simple – not only for convenience, but also for compliance, accuracy, and peace of mind. It ensures that you stay ahead of regulations, saves a lot of work, and, most importantly, avoids overpaying on your tax bill.

How to choose the right crypto tax app?

Because investing in cryptocurrencies is becoming more and more sophisticated in light of global regulations, choosing the right crypto tax app is essential, especially if you are more active in terms of trading or staking, for example.

The right tool doesn’t juist help you file your taxes, but it also saves hours of work that you otherwise have to complete manually, reduces errors that could cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and ensures compliance with your local tax authority.

But with so many options currently available, how to choose the best one? Well, I’ve compiled a list of some of the key factors to keep in mind.

Key Factors to Consider when Choosing the Best Crypto Tax App

Integration with wallets, exchanges, and blockchains

The app of choice must connect to all the platforms you use – otherwise, it will serve you no good. Therefore, when you’re choosing a crypto tax app, make sure that it supports the applications you are using.

As a practical tip here, you can look for API integrations for automatic syncing on top of the option to upload a CSV. Of course, that’s not entirely mandatory, but it is helpful, especially if you are using a range of different crypto applications for your trading.

Support for different transaction types

Not only should the crypto tax app be able to connect to the platforms you use, it should also support various transaction types. Let me elaborate. Suppose you are a DeFi power user who stakes, provides liquidity, trades NFTs, and so forth. These can be constructed of multiple isolated transactions, each one of which might constitute a taxable event. Therefore, I suggest that you choose a solid app that handles more than just trading.

Compliance with local tax rules

As I’ve stated multiple times in this guide, different jurisdictions treat crypto differently. For instance, your country might treat digital currencies as property, or you may be subject to capital gain tax. Choose an app that can provide reports based on the requirements of your specific regulator.

Data security and privacy

Your financial information is incredibly sensitive, so encryption and read-only API keys are practically non-negotiable. Make sure to review the platform’s privacy policy to make sure it doesn’t share or misuse your tax information.

In summary, the right crypto tax app successfully blends security, compliance, and ease of use with scalability of your individual trading habits.

Key features of the top crypto tax software

Above are just some of the main considerations to choose a crypto tax app, but there are many more features that these software solutions have, so allow me to list some that you should keep in mind.

Key features to look for:

Extensive exchange and wallet integrations

Broad transaction type coverage

Jurisdiction-specific tax compliance

Real-time portfolio tracking

Automated gain, loss, and income calculations

Data security and privacy protection

Ease of use

Filing support

In summary, the best crypto tax software will combine automation, compliance, and a user-friendly design. This will turn complex crypto activity into very simple and accurate tax reporting.

Reviewing criteria: how did I select the best crypto tax software

To prepare the grading and ranking of this specific guide, I have looked beyond our service descriptions and considered several criteria.

The weight for our ranking methodology is as is:

Exchange and wallet integrations – 25%

Transaction type coverage – 25%

Data security and privacy protection – 25%

Ease of use – 10%

Jurisdiction-specific tax compliance – 10%

Other (“quality of life” features) – 5%

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Which tax software is best for cryptocurrency?

Koinly is one of the most popular choices amongst thousands of users worldwide. It offers a robust toolkit for both calculating and filing your taxes, as well as optimizing expenses and minimizing payable taxes.

What is the best way to do crypto taxes?

The best way to do your crypto taxes is to use a crypto tax software. This is especially true if you are a power user or someone who trades a lot or is heavily involved in DeFi. Doing your crypto taxes manually or without the help of a professional accountant can result in trouble and even serious financial hurdles.

How much is crypto tax software?

Most of the crypto tax apps have a free version, which can allow you to carry out some basic tasks. Almost all of them are paid for beyond the free trial, and the prices can differ from as little as $30 per tax season to thousands of dollars for more advanced users or CPAs.

How to keep track of crypto taxes?

To best keep track of your crypto taxes, use a crypto tax software with a dashboard that monitors your portfolio and trades in real time, like Koinly or CoinLedger. This way, you will know exactly what your tax liabilities are at any given moment.

How much do crypto tax accountants charge?

Based on several user reports, a CPA will charge you between $150 and $500 to handle your crypto taxes. However, this will cover only basic services, and you shouldn’t expect any advanced advice or strategies to optimize your taxes or to understand your liabilities better.

Conclusion

Crypto taxes in 2025 demand automation – it’s as simple as that. You also have to be accurate and compliant to avoid costly mistakes. The best crypto tax app, however, will heavily depend on your activity level and jurisdiction.

Koinly, for example, balances power and usability, while CoinLedger is suited more toward active traders and has strong filing integrations. CoinTracker is streamlined for major CEX users, while the other options on our list all excel at different things.

As a user, you should prioritize integrations with your wallets and exchanges, the coverage of your transaction types, security and privacy, as well as jurisdiction-specific reporting.

I highly recommend that you check out the app through its free tier – most of them have it. Although capabilities are limited, it will definitely help you “feel” the interface and whether the platform is something you would like to keep using for the long term.

