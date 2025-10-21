How to Choose the Best Crypto Tax Software: 2025 Investor’s Guide

If you're a cryptocurrency investor or a trader, filing your taxes correctly can spare you tremendous headache. Here's all you need to know about choosing the best crypto tax software in 2025.

The crypto industry has undoubtedly become one of the go-to places for anyone seeking a profitable investment. Users put money into crypto assets, non-fungible tokens, memecoins, DeFi protocols, and basically any crypto product that can maximize their earnings. All these happen on various crypto platforms, exchanges, and wallets.

But, wait! It is vital to consider the applicable taxes on these transactions across all platforms. Doing so manually can be time-consuming and exhausting. That’s where crypto tax software comes into the picture.

The tax authorities in various countries mandate citizens to submit tax reports for their crypto transactions. This would especially be difficult for those who trade in the crypto market more often. To make the process as seamless and thorough as possible, we have curated a list of crypto tax software tools that you can choose from to fulfill your tax obligations with ease. We will also highlight how to choose the best crypto tax software.

Main Takeaways:

Crypto earnings are taxable, and failing to report them properly can lead to serious financial penalties under local regulations.

A Closer Look at Crypto Taxes

Like most financial instruments, cryptocurrencies are subject to taxation in accordance with the regulations enforced by the tax authority in a country or specific region. Failure to do so often results in penalties, which add up yearly.

How do you know when you’re to pay a crypto tax? Tax laws in most countries mandate that you pay taxes when you sell crypto or exchange crypto for any goods, services, or property. Some governments even impose taxes on mining, swapping, staking, and airdrops. They are often categorized under capital gain taxes and income taxes.

For context, capital gain taxes in the crypto market refer to taxation on profits made from selling or swapping crypto at a profit. On the other hand, income taxes apply to taxation on income earned, such as staking, mining, wages, salaries, rent, interest, etc. Some governments have gone further to categorize crypto airdrops under gift taxes.

While there is generally no taxation on crypto deposits and purchases, it is vital to keep a record of them, as this will help you create a streamlined tax report.

At the end of every tax year, the tax authority requires every citizen to submit their tax reports and pay their levy. The tax year varies from country to country. For instance, the United States’ Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Canadian tax authority, Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), start their tax year from January 1st. His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the United Kingdom’s tax authority, starts its fiscal year from April 6th. On the other hand, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) begins its tax year from July 1st. Hence, it is essential to know when the tax year commences in the country where you reside.

Another important thing is to know what kind of crypto transactions are not taxable. We mentioned earlier that crypto deposits are not often subject to taxation. Aside from this, a user does not pay taxes when they incur a loss on their crypto portfolio. From time to time, a taxpayer may qualify for a tax rebate. As a result, it is necessary to deduct the necessary amount from the tax report.

The fact is, compiling an accurate and comprehensive tax report is gruelling for anybody, especially those who frequently use crypto. That is why there is a need for a platform that can automate the entire process.

What is Crypto Tax Software?

Crypto tax software is an automated platform that helps taxpayers calculate and file taxes on their cryptocurrency activities. The platform tracks the crypto user’s purchases, sales, trading, staking, or earnings from NFTs.

Instead of doing the math manually, these tools automatically collect your transactions from different wallets and crypto exchanges, and classify them correctly as either income tax, capital gain tax, or any other kind of tax. These platforms also calculate your gains and losses and generate accurate tax reports.

They also help track your portfolio in real time. They often suggest ways to lower your taxable income through features like tax-loss harvesting.

In short, they save you time, prevent costly mistakes, and help you fulfill your tax responsibilities during the crypto tax season.

Comparison of the Top 5 Crypto Tax Software in 2025

Here are the top crypto tax software tools you can choose from:

Name Features Rating Koinly Best for Everyday Users Supports 800+ exchanges, wallets & chains

Auto-import via API/address + data checks

Accurate, region-tailored reports

Free plan + flexible pricing 4.9/5 Visit Website CoinLedger Best for Simplicity Beginner-friendly, quick setup

DeFi/NFT/staking/mining support

TurboTax/TaxAct export

14-day money-back guarantee 4.9/5 Visit Website CoinTracker Best for Portfolio Management Tax + portfolio in one dashboard

Real-time value & performance

Flexible accounting methods

Tax-loss optimization tools 4.8/5 Visit Website CryptoTaxCalculator Best for DeFi & Altcoins Covers CEX/DEX, NFTs, staking, airdrops

Detailed, transparent calc breakdowns

Strong altcoin/token coverage

Fast setup, clean interface 4.7/5 Visit Website TokenTax Best Expert Tax Service In-house CPAs & filing help

Supports DeFi, NFTs, futures

Real-time liability estimates

Custom regional reports 4.6/5 Visit Website

Koinly – Best for Everyday Crypto Users Using Multiple Exchanges

Koinly 4.9/5 Supports 800+ exchanges, wallets & chains

Auto-import via API/address + data alerts

DeFi/NFT coverage + country-specific reports

Free plan + flexible pricing Free tier has tight limits

Sync can lag on very high volumes Visit Website

Koinly is a crypto tax software for users who want accuracy and simplicity. It supports 800+ exchanges and wallets, alongside blockchains. It can automatically import your transactions via API or wallet address. It handles everything from simple trades to complex DeFi and NFT transactions, and alerts you to missing or duplicate data. It supports the local tax regulations across over 20 countries. Koinly’s flexible pricing, including a free plan, makes it suitable for beginners and professionals.

Pros:

Supports a huge range of exchanges, blockchains, and NFT/DeFi transactions.

Easy to use and offers accurate, detailed tax reports tailored to your region.

Cons:

The free version has limited features and small transaction limits.

Can be slow to sync data for very high-volume traders.

CoinLedger – Best for Users Seeking an Intuitive Crypto Tax Software

CoinLedger 4.9/5 Beginner-friendly, quick setup

DeFi/NFT/staking/mining support

TurboTax/TaxAct exports

Secure read-only API connections Fewer pro-grade features

Can struggle with very complex DeFi Visit Website

CoinLedger is a beginner-friendly crypto tax software that connects automatically to major crypto exchanges and wallets. It also supports DeFi, NFTs, staking, and mining income. One of its highlights is its smooth connection to tax filing software like TurboTax and TaxAct, which makes exporting reports effortless. The interface is clean, simple, and ideal for quick use without confusion. Pricing varies depending on the number of transactions you make, and it uses secure, read-only API access to keep your data safe.

Pros:

Very easy to navigate with a beginner-friendly interface.

Direct integration with tax software for quick filing.

It offers a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Cons:

Limited advanced features compared to professional-grade tools.

May not handle extremely complex DeFi transactions as well as others.

CoinTracker – Best for Crypto Users Seeking Efficient Portfolio Management

CoinTracker 4.8/5 Tax + portfolio in one dashboard

Real-time value/performance tracking

Flexible accounting methods

Tax-loss optimization tools Occasional sync delays on some sources

Higher tiers can be pricey Visit Website

CoinTracker combines tax reporting with detailed portfolio management. You can connect all your exchanges, wallets, and DeFi accounts to get a complete overview of your holdings. It automatically calculates gains, losses, and income while letting you choose your preferred accounting method. CoinTracker also offers real-time updates on portfolio value and performance. It is perfect for traders who want both tax help and portfolio tracking in one place.

Pros:

Efficient for tracking portfolio performance and tax in one dashboard.

Offers tax loss and cost-basis flexibility for optimization.

Cons:

Some users report syncing delays on certain wallets or exchanges.

Higher-tier plans can be pricey for frequent traders.

CryptoTaxCalculator – Best for Tracking DeFi, NFTs, and Rare Altcoins

CryptoTaxCalculator 4.7/5 Strong CEX/DEX, DeFi, NFT & airdrop coverage

Transparent calculation breakdowns

Great altcoin/token support

Fast setup, clean interface Slight learning curve for newcomers

Imports can slow with many wallets Visit Website

CryptoTaxCalculator is a crypto tax software tool that handles both simple and advanced crypto activities. It supports centralized exchanges (CEXs), decentralized exchanges (DEXs), NFTs, DeFi, staking, and even airdrops.

The platform shows clear tax calculation breakdowns, so you can understand precisely how your numbers are generated. It’s also known for strong support of altcoins and tokens not found on other software. The interface is clean, and setup is fast. Pricing depends on how many transactions you need to process.

Pros:

Efficient transparency with detailed tax calculation breakdowns.

Strong DeFi, DEX, and altcoin support for advanced traders.

Cons:

Slightly high learning curve for users new to crypto tax software.

Some users report slower data imports when connecting multiple wallets.

TokenTax – Best for Traders Seeking Professional Support from a Certified Accountant

TokenTax 4.6/5 In-house CPAs and filing help

Supports DeFi, NFTs, futures

Real-time liability estimates

Custom regional reports More expensive than rivals

Interface less friendly for beginners Visit Website

TokenTax is a crypto tax solution that includes professional assistance. It connects to almost all exchanges and wallets, supports DeFi, NFTs, and futures trading, and offers expert help from real accountants. The platform gives real-time estimates of your tax liability and offers custom reports for multiple regions. It’s great for traders with complex portfolios who prefer expert guidance. However, TokenTax comes at a higher price, especially if you want the full Certified Public Accountant (CPA) support.

Pros:

Includes professional CPA services and filing support for peace of mind.

Handles all crypto types, from NFTs to derivatives and DeFi.

Cons:

Expensive compared to other crypto tax tools.

Interfaces can feel more complex to beginners.

How Did We Rank the Best Crypto Tax Software?

To prepare the above list, we have used a combination of criteria we believe are paramount to choosing the best solution. Our reviewing criteria included:

Quality of life features – 5%

Jurisdiction-specific compliance – 10%

Ease of use (UI/UX) – 10%

Data security and protection – 25%

Transaction type coverage – 25%

Exchange and wallet integrations – 25%

Although we have looked at these metrics, you can find a more detailed breakdown and an expert review and ranking of the best crypto tax software in our dedicated guide.

Crypto Tax Software Features to Look For

Having discussed the best solutions out there, here is a breakdown of several things to look out for when choosing one to use:

Geographical Location

We mentioned earlier that tax laws vary from one country to another. What works in one region/country might not work in another. Hence, it is vital to look for a crypto tax software that adds support for the local tax regulations in your country of residence.

Pricing

Most crypto tax software tools offer their services at a stipulated price range. They offer advanced features to users who subscribe to higher pricing packages. It is essential to compare prices across platforms to make a cost-effective choice.

Key Features

Crypto tax software tools offer various features that attract users. Key features include crypto exchanges and wallet integration. Some of these features include support for transactions from DeFi, NFTs, trading, and staking, among others. There are also tools like the tax calculator. Before choosing a crypto tax software, ensure it supports the necessary features to enable you to fulfill your tax obligations accordingly.

Availability of An Account Officer

Although the software promises to cover the complexities of the account, it is quite relieving when you know that there are actual account officers to tend to your tax needs to ensure accuracy. Most crypto tax software platforms offer a personal account officer to users when they pay for specific pricing packages. These tax experts can provide real-time insights to make your tax reporting process as seamless as possible.

Users’ Data Security and Privacy

Remember that you are connecting your crypto exchanges and wallets to the crypto tax software so they can track your transactions. These are sensitive data that must be protected. As a result, it is crucial to use a software tool with a clean record of protecting users’ data. The availability of data encryption and other privacy measures will help guide your choice.

Customer Support

Most crypto tax software providers claim to offer 24/7 customer support. Some even offer a live chat with an AI or a human. However, the level of responsiveness often varies from one platform to another. Hence, it is vital to verify how active the customer support service is on the crypto tax software you intend to use before you delve in. One way to find out is to look through the reviews from customers on review websites like Trustpilot.

User-Friendly Interface

A crypto tax software tool’s usefulness is heavily tied to its user interface. If the platform is too complex to understand or navigate, it is only a matter of time before you abandon it for another option. Hence, it is essential to choose a platform with a user-friendly interface. This way, you can easily fulfill your tax obligations without making avoidable mistakes.

FAQs

What is the best crypto tax software?

The best crypto tax software depends on your desired features. Since there is no one-size-fits-all tax software tool, it is vital to be on the lookout for platforms that offer the features and pricing package that match your needs. It is also essential to ascertain whether the software supports your local tax regulations.

What is the cheapest crypto tax software?

Koinly is the cheapest crypto tax software. Its pricing package starts at $49 per tax year. Its highest pricing tier is $199, which is considerably lesser than rival platforms. It also offers free services. Users are also entitled to a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Do I need a crypto tax software tool?

Yes, you need a crypto tax software tool to make your tax reporting process easy, fast, and accurate. Most of these platforms offer a dedicated account officer to answer any questions you may have, all at a competitive price that’s worth every penny.

Conclusion

As the crypto industry garners more attention, tax authorities in more countries are starting to impose taxes on cryptocurrencies. Even those with an established crypto tax regulation may see the need to readjust them from time to time. As a taxpayer, it is vital that you keep up-to-date with all these updates.

Compiling your crypto tax reports does not have to be so complicated anymore. With crypto tax software tools in the picture, you can compile and submit tax reports just in time before the tax year ends. This crypto tax software selection guide discussed five options. It also spotlighted things to look out for when choosing cryptocurrency tax software.