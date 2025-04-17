This is a comprehensive selection of the best crypto presales, while also providing sufficient information on equally important topics such as how to choose the best crypto presale, what the risks are associated with investing in such assets, their pros and cons, and much more.

Best Crypto Presales Key Takeaways

Crypto presales provide investors with a chance to be early, but carry elevated risks.

Choosing the best crypto presale requires knowledge of tokenomics, roadmap, and goals, among other important considerations.

Common risks include scams, fraudulent teams, hacks, lack of roadmap fulfillment, and more.

Some of the advantages include being early, therefore having a chance at higher profits, becoming part of an intricate community, and more.

Users must do careful due diligence before investing in a crypto presale.

Top 10 Best Crypto Presales in April 2025

The following is a list of the best crypto presales in April 2025:

Multiplier (PHG) – Gamified Market Making for Community-Driven Token Growth

Multiplier is an on-chain platform designed to merge gaming with token market making. It aims to allow users to win outsized positions in a range of different crypto assets through gameplay, making it one of the more interesting crypto presales happening in April this year.

This gamified approach has the potential to offer high returns while also contributing to the growth and visibility of tokens. Communities and developers can participate in a voting system to highlight and promote their tokens on the platform.

The native token, subject to the crypto presale, is called GAMBA, and it serves multiple purposes, including staking, rewards, gameplay, and curation.

Key Token Presale Details:

Crypto Presale Type : Fixed Price

: Fixed Price Network Chain : ethereum

: ethereum Token Vesting : None

: None Round Type : Public

: Public Price per token : 0.00025 USDC

: 0.00025 USDC Min/Max Allocation : 0 – 400M

: 0 – 400M FDV Marketcap : $25M

: $25M Sale Marketcap: $3.0M

FNT Crypto (FNTIO) – Merging DeFi, CeFi, GameFi in a Unified Financial Ecosystem

FNT Crypto is a Swiss-based financial platform designed to integrate DeFi, CeFi, and GameFi to offer users a comprehensive banking experience. It was developed by a Swiss neo-bank called Global Unit Pay, which has over 3.5 years of experience in blockchain-powered fintech, making it one of the more interesting crypto presales.

The platform uses two tokens: FNTIO for utility and governance, and FUNT for gaming and engagement.

Key Token Presale Details:

Crypto Presale Token Price : $0.02

: $0.02 Total Raise on BSCS : $100,000

: $100,000 Ticker : $FNTIO

: $FNTIO Chain : BSC

: BSC IDO Rules : Vanguard

: Vanguard FCFS Round Commit Time : 9 AM, 28 Apr – 9 AM, 29 Apr (UTC)

: 9 AM, 28 Apr – 9 AM, 29 Apr (UTC) Listing time : Apr 23th (UTC)

: Apr 23th (UTC) Token Claim Time on BSCS : 30 Apr (UTC)

: 30 Apr (UTC) Maximum Token Supply : 1,000,000,000

: 1,000,000,000 Initial Market Cap : $2,332,000

: $2,332,000 Public Sale Vesting Schedule: 25% Unlock at TGE, 5 months vesting

Cryptaine (CRY) – Improving Affiliate Marketing with Blockchain Technology

Cryptaine is an innovative blockchain-powered affiliate management platform that is designed to address the inefficiencies of traditional affiliate systems.

By leveraging smart contracts and USDC payments, the platform aims to offer instant settlements, enhanced transparency, and significant cost reductions, which, in some cases, can reach up to 90% compared to conventional platforms—at least that’s what the team claims.

The platform’s native token, $CRY, is designed to incentivize user engagement by offering tiered fee reductions based on token holdings, promoting a fair and scalable ecosystem. With a total supply of 25 million tokens, Cryptaine has streamlined its fundraising strategy, focusing solely on a private sale to prevent dilution and maintain token scarcity.

Key Token Presale Details:

Crypto Presale Token Price : $0.25

: $0.25 Total Raise on BSCS : $200,000

: $200,000 Ticker : $CRY

: $CRY Chain : Base

: Base IDO Rules : Vanguard

: Vanguard FCFS Round Commit Time : 9 AM, Apr 22th – 9 AM, Apr 23th (UTC)

: 9 AM, Apr 22th – 9 AM, Apr 23th (UTC) Listing time : Apr 24th (UTC)

: Apr 24th (UTC) Token Claim Time on BSCS : Apr 24th (UTC)

: Apr 24th (UTC) Maximum Token Supply : 25,000,000

: 25,000,000 Initial Market Cap : $315,000

: $315,000 Public Sale Vesting Schedule: 15% Unlock at TGE, 10 months vesting

Lunch Protofol (LUNCH) – AI-Powered Auto-Farming in the Web3 Ecosystem

Lunch is a Web3 platform that integrates AI agents to automate yield farming across decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. It uses embedded EVM and MoveVM wallets, which are intended to allow users to deploy personalized AI agents to explore curated decentralized applications (dApps), execute on-chain transactions, and optimize yield strategies.

The platform’s AI agents perform actions such as swaps, staking, and unstaking autonomously while also refining strategies based on user-defined parameters continuously.

Lunch supports adaptive yield routing across multichain networks and offers predictive liquidity and risk orchestration, enhancing blockchain efficiency through automated workflows. With over 120,000 AI agents and more than 30 million automated transactions, Lunch aims to simplify DeFi participation by providing a user-friendly interface for both novice and experienced users.

Key Token Presale Details:

Name : Lunch Protocol

: Lunch Protocol Date : 4/23/25

: 4/23/25 Raise : $500,000

: $500,000 Precent of supply: 5%

EON Coin (EON) – Accelerating DeFi, GameFi, and Real-World Asset Tokenization

EON Chain is a next-generation, EVM-compatible blockchain platform designed to enhance DeFi, GameFi, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. The team claims that they are able to achieve 5-second block times and low transaction fees. By offering fast and cost-effective transactions, the chain is appropriate for a range of various applications. Developers can utilize familiar Ethereum tools like Remix, MetaMask, and Truffle to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) seamlessly.

The platform features Crypto Volt, an integrated exchange providing secure and user-friendly digital asset trading. EON Chain’s roadmap includes the launch of its mainnet in Q2 2025, followed by the introduction of staking programs, a dedicated wallet, and developer grants to foster ecosystem growth.

The native token, $EON, plays a central role in the platform’s operations, with a total supply of 210 million tokens allocated across liquidity, community incentives, and development initiatives.

Key Token Presale Details:

Total Supply : 210 million EON coins.

: 210 million EON coins. Presale : 1 million coins available for sale at $0.10 per coin.

: 1 million coins available for sale at $0.10 per coin. Affiliate Program : 10% direct income on tokens purchased by referrals during the ICO phase.

: 10% direct income on tokens purchased by referrals during the ICO phase. Crypto Exchange and Staking: Staking program offering monthly returns between 1% to 3%, with Affiliation and block matching income options.

Grafilab (GRAFI) – Decentralized AI Infrastructure for Accessible High-Performance Computing

Grafilab is a decentralized AI ecosystem, further emphasizing the popularity of AI-based crypto presales at the moment. It integrates centralized data centers with decentralized GPU networks, forming a CeDePIN (Centralized and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) platform.

This infrastructure enables users – from developers to less tech savvy individuals – to deploy, train, and monetize AI applications without requiring deep technical expertise. Key components include the CeDePIN Cloud for scalable GPU resources, the Co-Builder platform for collaborative AI development, and an AI App Store for distributing AI tools and applications. The native token, $GRAFI, facilitates transactions within the ecosystem, supports staking for rewards, and grants governance rights to holders.

Key Token Presale Details:

Total Raise : $200,000

: $200,000 Token price : $0.018

: $0.018 Token symbol : GRAFI

: GRAFI Network : Solana

: Solana Total supply : 2,100,000,000 GRAFI

: 2,100,000,000 GRAFI Initial Circulating Supply : 241,500,000 GRAFI

: 241,500,000 GRAFI Initial Market Cap : $661,500

: $661,500 Presale date: April 25th

Blink Game AI (BLINK) – AI-Powered Play-to-Earn Mechanics

Blink Game AI introduces an interesting play-to-earn experience where users earn cryptocurrency through the simple act of blinking.

This is done by utilizing advanced facial recognition technology. The platform claims to be able to accurately detect each blink, rewarding users with $BLINK tokens.

These tokens can be exchanged weekly for USDT, providing a tangible incentive for participation. The game features a two-tier referral system, enabling users to boost their earnings by inviting friends. Additional rewards can be obtained by completing daily tasks and upgrading in-game avatars.

Key Token Presale Details:

Crypto Presale Token Price : $0.00015

: $0.00015 Total Raise on BSCS : $200,000

: $200,000 Ticker : $BLINK

: $BLINK Chain : TON

: TON IDO Rules : Vanguard

: Vanguard FCFS Round Commit Time : 9 AM, April 13 – 9 AM, April 14 (UTC)

: 9 AM, April 13 – 9 AM, April 14 (UTC) Listing time : April 15 (UTC)

: April 15 (UTC) Token Claim Time on BSCS : April 15 (UTC)

: April 15 (UTC) Maximum Token Supply : 100,000,000,000

: 100,000,000,000 Initial Market Cap : $3,460,000

: $3,460,000 Public Sale Vesting Schedule: 25% Unlock at TGE, 25% monthly for the next 3 months

Mage Labs (WIZDOG) – AI-Driven Web3 Gaming with Stablecoin Rewards

Mage Labs is a Web3 gaming studio, which is highly focused on AI-powered games which take advantage of blockchain-based technologies. Their flagship title, Versus, combines elements of Animal Crossing and Pokémon, offering real-time PvE and PvP battles within AI-inhabited environments that evolve based on player interactions.

The platform also features the so-called “Opportunity to Earn” system, allowing players to win fiat-backed stablecoins through gameplay, ensuring consistent rewards without the volatility of traditional crypto tokens. The studio’s native token, $WIZDOG, supports its ecosystem and it’s one of AI crypto presales to watch in April 2025.

Key Token Presale Details:

Token Type : Base

: Base Total Supply : 1,000,000,000 WIZDOG

: 1,000,000,000 WIZDOG Initial Market Cap : $503,250

: $503,250 Swap Rate : $0.009 USDT

: $0.009 USDT Target Raise : $275,000

: $275,000 Vesting : 33% at TGE, remainder over 2 months linear

: 33% at TGE, remainder over 2 months linear Refund Period: 24 Hours

HashBurn (HBURN) – Deflationary Token Powering Hedera’s Decentralized Ecosystem

HBurn is the native token of a blockchain-based ecosystem built on the popular Hedera network. It features deflationary mechanics, community governance, staking, and in-game rewards.

HBurn serves as the primary medium of exchange within the existing marketplace, and it also facilitates transactions as well as incentivizing user participation. Through its integration with Hedera, HBurn aims to provide a scalable and efficient platform for decentralized applications and services.

Key Token Presale Details:

IDO Network : BSC

: BSC Total Raise : 50,000 USDT

: 50,000 USDT VIP round opens: May 2, 2025 ,13:00 UTC

May 2, 2025 ,13:00 UTC FLASH round opens : May 3, 2025 13:00 UTC

: May 3, 2025 13:00 UTC Closes : May 4, 2025 13:00 UTC

: May 4, 2025 13:00 UTC Token Name : HashBurn

: HashBurn Token Ticker : HBURN

: HBURN Token Price : $0.238 USDT

: $0.238 USDT Total Supply: 2,100,000 HBURN

GamersXP (GMXP) – Bridging AAA Gaming with Blockchain Rewards

GamersXP is a gaming platform that integrates Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics with popular AAA titles like Fortnite, CS2, and Rocket League. It is powered by blockchain-based technology and uses a Proof-of-Achievement (PoA) system to reward players with $GMXP tokens for in-game accomplishments such as kills and match outcomes. The platform’s ecosystem includes features like XPReward for daily challenges, XPeSports for competitive tournaments, and XPCard for spending tokens via a prepaid debit card.

The $GMXP token serves as the heart of the platform, enabling users to participate in various activities, including staking, marketplace transactions, and also provides access to exclusive content.

Key Token Presale Details:

IDO Network : BSC

: BSC Total Raise : 150,000 USDT

: 150,000 USDT VIP round opens : May. 7, 2025 13:00 UTC

: May. 7, 2025 13:00 UTC FLASH round opens : May. 8, 2025 13:00 UTC

: May. 8, 2025 13:00 UTC Closes : May. 9, 2025 13:00 UTC

: May. 9, 2025 13:00 UTC Token Ticker: GMXP

Ticker: GMXP Token Price: $0.025 USDT

What are crypto presales, and how do they work?

Cryptocurrency presales come with a lot of different names such as initial coin offerings, initial decentralized exchange (DEX) offering, initial exchange offerings (IEO), and many others. However, their purpose is always the same – they provide early access for users to acquire tokens at a supposedly discounted price before they are listed on any sort of an exchange medium such as a decentralized or a centralized exchange.

In itself, this carries a lot of implications, which are more or less similar to early-stage venture capital investing but adjusted for the realities of the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto presales can vary in types as well. For example, there are:

AI crypto presales, focusing on projects involved with artificial intelligence;

RWA crypto presales, focusing on projects involved with real-world assets;

DePin crypto presales, where the focus is on decentralized physical infrastructure;

Gaming crypto presales for projects related to conventional or Web3 gaming, and so forth.

The reason why they have become so popular is because their essence is to provide regular retail users with opportunities that are traditionally reserved for institutional (or at least richer) investors.

The reality, however, is not always so vibrant. On the contrary – many of the crypto presales are designed with predatory tokenomics in a way where they attempt to extract the maximum value off the presale investors and proceed to dump the available tokens at the listing event. Here, it’s important to take a step back and clarify two of the most important definitions for crypto presales.

Token Generation Event (TGE) – This is the process of the literal generation of the tokens for the project. Before that point, the team hasn’t yet created the tokens. In many cases, the TGE happens immediately before the presale itself but in some occasions it can be done way before that as well.

Listing Event – This is the process of listing the token on an exchange, which could be both decentralized and centralized. At this point, the participants in the crypto presale are able to start trading their tokens on the open market.

That said, the presale itself might have numerous stages. For example, there could be a seed presale where only a select number of investors can participate based on pre-set qualification criteria. After that, there might be a presale reserved for KOLs. Usually, the public crypto presale is where retail traders are allowed to take part. Here, it’s critical to understand that the earlier the stage is, the better the price usually is.

All of the above carry serious implications, which result in a certain set of advantages and disadvantages, which is exactly our next point.

Pros and cons of crypto presales

Pros of crypto presales:

Offer very early access to tokens that are not yet available on the open market

Carry potential for outsized returns for the right crypto presales

Equalize the playing field for retail and institutional investors (at least in theory)

Provides opportunities for community building

Discounted token prices

Bonuses and incentives (in some cases)

Airdrops and rewards (in some cases)

Exclusive access to ecosystem tools (in some cases)

Cons of crypto presales:

A lot of crypto presales have predatory tokenomics

Many of them come with high risks of scams and rug pulls

Liquidity at launch is usually low

Returns are definitely not guaranteed

The risk of overvaluation is persistent throughout the initial phase

How to choose the best crypto presale?

Having reviewed the pros and cons, it’s time to find out what are the factors you should consider when deciding whether or not to join a crypto presale. These can be broken down in several categories, so we will summarize each one of them below.

Project Fundamentals

Check the whitepape: is it well-written, realistic, and concise? Clear sections for tokenomics, roadmaps, and use cases are a must.

is it well-written, realistic, and concise? Clear sections for tokenomics, roadmaps, and use cases are a must. Team: is the team public? While not necessary a requisite, public teams with proven track record boos investors’ confidence.

is the team public? While not necessary a requisite, public teams with proven track record boos investors’ confidence. Use case: does the project solve a real problem or is it more of a solutionism (e.g. creating problems to solve instead of solving existing problems)?

Tokenomics

Supply and allocation: how many tokens are being minted, what is the initial market capitalization upon listing, as well as the projected fully-diluted valuation (FDV)? High initial FDVs can be a deterrant for investors.

how many tokens are being minted, what is the initial market capitalization upon listing, as well as the projected fully-diluted valuation (FDV)? High initial FDVs can be a deterrant for investors. Vesting schedules: are the team’s tokens locked or vested? How are the tokens of earlier investors being allocated? High initial floats can suppress the price action and cause tremendous early pressure, preventing the project from taking off from the get-go.

are the team’s tokens locked or vested? How are the tokens of earlier investors being allocated? High initial floats can suppress the price action and cause tremendous early pressure, preventing the project from taking off from the get-go. Presale price vs. listing price: If the markup is massive, this could lead to quick sell-offs.

Community and Hype

Social media and engagement: make sure to check the social media channels of the project and determine if its community is real, vibrant, and engaged.

make sure to check the social media channels of the project and determine if its community is real, vibrant, and engaged. Involvement of influencers: be very cautious of paid shills – make sure to look for genuine support from credible crypto voices.

Security and Transparency

Smart contract audits: has the code been reviewed and audited by a reputable firm? Well-known names here include CertiK, Hacken, and others.

has the code been reviewed and audited by a reputable firm? Well-known names here include CertiK, Hacken, and others. KYC/AML procedures: projects who employ some level of compliance and transparency are less likely to rug you.

projects who employ some level of compliance and transparency are less likely to rug you. Open developer activity: frequent AMAs and GitHub updates are generally considered green flags.

Market Conditions

Timing the market: although not necessarily a requirement, crypto presales tend to perform better in bull markets where a solid project can flop if it is launched in a massive downtrend.

although not necessarily a requirement, crypto presales tend to perform better in bull markets where a solid project can flop if it is launched in a massive downtrend. Bull markets v. bear markets: sometimes, though, bear markets provide the best opportunities for long-term investments.

Exit Strategy

Liquidity: is there sufficient participation to guarantee liquidity if you need to sell?

is there sufficient participation to guarantee liquidity if you need to sell? Exchange listings: are there confirmed A-tier exchange listings such as Binance?

are there confirmed A-tier exchange listings such as Binance? Lock-ups: will your tokens be subjected to a lengthy lock-up period following the crypto presale?

Red Flags

Hard pressure to invest quickly: if you’re seeing constant pressure to invest quickly in the form of “buy now or the price will increase and you will miss the boat,” this is generally considered a red flag.

if you’re seeing constant pressure to invest quickly in the form of “buy now or the price will increase and you will miss the boat,” this is generally considered a red flag. Unrealistic promises: is the project “promising” 100x returns? If so, you might want to take a step back.

is the project “promising” 100x returns? If so, you might want to take a step back. No clear product, roadmap, or MVP.

Anonymous team, no communication: again, the team being anonymous is not necessarily a red flag, but if you see communication issues and there is no proven track record, this definitely increases the risk profile exponentially.

What are the risks associated with crypto presales?

Even though we have stated some of the disadvantages of crypto presales, it’s imperative to emphasize the risks that are associated with them. These include:

Risks of a rug pull and the project being a scam.

Dilution of capital: too many projects are launched every day, finding the right ones to go for is challenging for new investors.

Security risks associated with investing: unaudited code and smart contracts could lead to losses.

Not fulfilling the roadmap and initial promises could toss the project into oblivion and irrelevancy.

Overpromising and underdelivering.

Token dumps by insiders because of poor tokenomics.

Insufficient liquidity following the listing process.

Tremendous market volatility during the listing process, and more.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is the best presale crypto to buy?

Are crypto presales safes?

How to find the best crypto presales?

Finding the best crypto presales to take part in requires serious research and understanding of their underlying fundamentals. It’s not easy, but with sufficient knowledge, you will be able to idnetify promising projects and take part in them early on.

Are crypto presales cheaper?

Participating in a crypto presale will expose you to the underlying token at a pre-listing price. Whether or not this price will go up after it hits the open market depends on a variety of factors such as community strength, market dynamics, tokenomics, product-market-fit, and more.

What happens when the crypto presale is over?

When a crypto presale is over, the most common next step is the listing process. It can take place on a decentralized or a centralized exchange.

Best Crypto Presales: Conclusion

In conclusion, participating in a crypto presale can be both incredibly profitable or equally taxing. Chances are that you will fail a few times before identifying a solid project to take part in. However, when done right, crypto presales can be a powerful investment vehicle and a way to diversify your exposure to crypto. It is, nonetheless, paramount to emphasize that these carry tremendously high risk profile because of their nascency. A crypto presale is inherently riskier than an established cryptocurrency because it has yet to prove its worth and value to the market.

Disclaimer: nothing on this page should be taken as financial advice. Crypto presales carry tremendous risk of capital loss and you should always spend sufficient time to do your own research. Don’t take the content on this page as is and make sure to double-check every project. CryptoPotato does not endorse any of the projects that appear on this page, nor does it vouch for their credibility, and they are not recommendations. You can lose all your capital.