Cardano (ADA) is the blockchain network founded by IOHK, a company created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson in 2015. It is known for its methodical and scientific approach to building the ecosystem.

Cardano’s core team is also known for its meticulous, peer-reviewed development approach. Its proponents believe the slower pace is necessary for long-term growth, sustainability, and robustness.

As with any other crypto ecosystem, self-custody wallets play a very important role in Cardano. The following is a comprehensive overview of the best wallets to consider to store and use your ADA.

Quick Navigation

Types of Cardano (ADA) Wallets

The broader categorization can be defined within two major types: hot and cold wallets.

Hot wallets are online software applications providing users with many features to store and manage cryptocurrencies like ADA. Other key features of hot wallets are cross-chain transfers and access to decentralized applications (dApps) on Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, etc.

In contrast, cold wallets are physical hardware devices similar to USB drives. They offer increased security by keeping cryptocurrencies offline, yet they’re not as flexible and dynamic—or user-friendly—as hot wallets.

Several subtypes of wallets exist, such as desktop, web browser, mobile, etc. However, Cardano is also quite popular because it supports many light wallets.

Let’s review them below.

Desktop Wallets

Desktop wallets are software programs installed on computers. They offer advanced features like integrated staking, support for a broader range of cryptocurrencies, and heightened security measures.

Most desktop wallets are non-custodial, meaning users have complete control over their private keys, allowing them to manage cryptocurrency transfers directly without relying on third parties like exchanges.

Desktop wallets have their fair share of downsides: they require an internet connection, making them vulnerable to malware, hackers, and other online threats, and they require a certain level of technical proficiency to install and operate effectively.

Web Wallets

Web wallets are browser extensions that allow users to manage, store, and transact with cryptocurrencies directly through web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Opera. They provide flexibility and accessibility and support various digital asset activities, including dApps, Web3 applications, and NFTs.

However, they might not be as dynamic as desktop or mobile wallets and might not offer the same number of features.

Mobile Wallets

Mobile wallets, available for iOS and Android devices, provide convenience for managing assets on the go. Most mobile-based wallets are user-friendly and allow users to explore Web3 and DeFi applications across several blockchains.

The principal risks of mobile wallets should be evident—malware attacks, phishing scams, SIM swaps, and the potential loss of your mobile device.

Light Wallets

Light wallets operate through an external full node that allows them to interact and receive specific and relevant transaction payments, data, and other information without downloading the entire blockchain. That’s because the full node already has a copy of that ledger.

These features make light wallets a convenient solution that offers accessibility, as they’re faster to set up, require minimal device storage, and have user-friendly interfaces. However, they are as secure as the external node, which means dependency, and may lack certain advanced functionalities compared to full nodes (like running the actual validator node).

Hardware Wallets

Hardware wallets provide elevated security for cryptocurrencies by generating and storing private keys offline, safeguarding them from internet-based threats like hacking and online attacks. This offline storage minimizes the risk of unauthorized access to funds.

Despite offering the highest security measures, hardware wallets have some drawbacks. Their small size makes them prone to loss, potentially resulting in the loss of funds. Additionally, they lack the flexibility and dynamism of software wallets, which may restrict specific user preferences or functionalities.

Despite the robust security features of hardware wallets, fund loss or hacking incidents are typically attributed to user error or the physical loss of devices.

The 6 Best Cardano Wallets

The following article explores and details the best Cardano wallets in the market. These wallets were chosen based on their level of security, flexibility, fees, and overall functionality.

Daedalus – Best Cardano Desktop Wallet

Daedalus is one of the best Cardano wallets for desktop users. While it’s not an official wallet of the Cardano blockchain, it’s mentioned on the protocol’s official website as IOHK supports it.

Daedalus is open-source and can be downloaded in multiple operating systems, such as MacOS, Linux, and Windows.

Daedalus is designed with web technologies based on Electron, an established open-source protocol for developing cross-platform desktop applications.

Notable Features of Daedalus

Fully open-source, can be reviewed by anyone

Allows ADA staking, with rewards earned directly on the wallet

Runs a full node

It’s compatible with most operating systems

Daedalus Security

One of the things that makes Daedalus stand out is that it runs a full node. That means the wallet downloads and stores a copy of the entire Cardano network on your desktop. This is better overall in terms of security and decentralization than light clients.

Pros and Cons of Daedalus

Pros explained:

Developed and supported by IOHK

High level of security

Allows users to stake ADA

Fully open-source

Desktop support for most operating systems

Provides hardware wallet integration (Ledger)

Cons explained:

Requires a large amount of storage space (around 10GB of space to download)

Syncing blockchain transactions takes a long time, given that it’s a full node.

No access to dApps on Cardano

Nami – Best Cardano Web Wallet

Nami is a browser-based Cardano wallet built exclusively for the Cardano blockchain. It’s a lightweight client that accesses transaction data through external nodes.

Nami is one of the best ADA wallets for its user-friendliness and easy setup, but also because it’s pretty feature-rich. It’s also one of the few wallets that supports Cardano tokens like ADAX and USDM, the blockchain network’s native fiat-backed stablecoin.

Notable Features of Nami

Users can stake, send, and receive ADA and Cardano tokens, including stablecoins like USDM

Supports all NFTs on the Cardano blockchain, making it one of the few Cardano wallets to provide such a feature

Supports multipool staking. Users can stake ADA with Nami and delegate it to one or multiple Cardano Stake Pools

While the wallet is free to use, but there might be fees and commissions from third-party services

It allows users to import one recovery phrase and pair multiple hardware wallets, which is a plus in terms of security

Nami Security

Nami provides basic security mechanisms. It supplies users with a seed phrase of 24 words and allows hardware wallet integration with Trezor or Ledger for an extra layer of security.

Pros and Cons of Nami

Pros explained:

User-friendly wallet with easy setup

Provides several features, such as NFT trading, multipool staking, and more

Supports Cardano tokens

Allows multiple hardware wallet integrations

Cons explained:

No mobile app

Limited to ADA

VESPR – Best Cardano Mobile Wallet

VESPR is the best Cardano wallet for mobile users. It’s another non-custodial lightweight wallet exclusively built for the Cardano ecosystem.

VESPR operates as a non-custodial wallet, ensuring user privacy by not storing personal information such as email addresses, passwords, secret recovery phrases (SRPs), or private keys.

Likewise, the wallet is praised for its simple and intuitive design—but it’s packed with enough features to keep advanced users busy all day.

Notable Features of VESPR

VESPR features a built-in decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that helps users find the best exchange rates across all Cardano DEXs

The wallet allows users to explore hundreds of dApps on the Cardano ecosystem thanks to its dApp Browser feature

It supports NFTs on Cardano, allowing users to send, receive, and trade NFTs directly on the wallet

VESPR is a community-run project, with users having the right to vote on proposals to improve or change the wallet

Allows users to stake ADA and earn around 3% APY directly on the wallet

VESPR Security

VESPR leverages multiple encryption methods to safeguard users’ funds and general data. Likewise, it allows users to set up passwords, pins, and biometric authentication. For an extra security touch, it supports hardware wallet integration with Ledger.

VESPR was also the first ADA wallet to undergo an audit.

Pros and Cons of VESPR

Pros explained:

User-friendly mobile wallet

Supports staking

Community-led project

Open-source

Feature-rich wallet

Cons explained:

No support for other wallets or blockchains

No desktop support

Yoroi Wallet – Best Cardano Light Wallet

Yoroi is a light wallet designed by EMURGO, a crypto company that produces blockchain products for Cardano. It’s available as a browser extension and has a mobile version for iOS and Android users.

Yoroi comes with a handful of features for ADA enthusiasts, including an NFT gallery for users to display, explore, store, and trade NFTs and a Web3 portal to access Cardano’s vast ecosystem of dApps and decentralized protocols.

Notable Features of Yoroi Wallet

Yoroi facilitates onboarding by providing a user-friendly interface for wallet funding, staking, and swapping tokens

It provides a dApp browser and supports several blockchains, including EVM-compatible networks

While it does not provide multipool staking, users can stake ADA by delegating to network validators

Besides ADA, it supports Cardano-based tokens, including stablecoins such as USDM

Yoroi Wallet Security

Yoroi is a self-custodial wallet that generates encrypted private keys for users and allows them to set up password protection and recovery seed options in case they lose access to their funds. The wallet is also open-source, allowing anyone to explore the source code on GitHub.

Yoroi also allows users to integrate a hardware wallet, like Trezor and Ledger, adding an extra layer of security for their funds.

Pros & Cons of Yoroi Wallet

Pros explained:

Supports ADA staking

Supports Cardano tokens

Provides a dApp browser

Supports hardware wallet integration

Comes in a mobile version for iOS and Android

Cons explained:

Does not support multipool staking

Relies on external nodes for accessing blockchain data

Eternl – Best Cardano Wallet for Staking

Eternl is a versatile light wallet developed by the team behind TITAN and AHL, two popular Cardano staking pools. It’s among the most popular Cardano wallets on social media and the ADA community.

Eternl comes in multiple versions—browser extension, desktop, and mobile. It’s self-custodial, so users bear responsibility for their privacy and security. Similarly, it’s a community-run project with an open-source code, encouraging developer contributions.

It’s one of the best Cardano wallets for staking because it supports all Cardano tokens and provides multipool staking with high APY. Moreover, the user-friendly interface facilitates all the features within the wallets.

Notable Features of Eternl

Eternl provides access to Cardano dApps through a browser extension and a mobile app. It’s one of the best Cardano wallets for exploring and engaging with the ecosystem

Supports multipool staking, providing users with 3.5% in APY on multiple Cardano pools

Supports multiple types of tokens, including NFTs and Cardano-based tokens, making it a versatile solution for users

Allows users to integrate hardware wallets for extra security

Eternl Security

Eternal provides all the necessary security features, such as a recovery phrase, password, biometric access, and other mechanisms. However, it’s not open-source, which might be a concern because it’s a light wallet relying on external parties.

Pros & Cons of Eternl

Pros explained:

Accessible as a mobile app on the App Store and Google Play and as browser extensions for Brave Browser and Google Chrome

Fast synchronization for transaction and data retrieval

Staking and dApps: Eternl simplifies staking and connecting to decentralized applications, making it convenient for users to engage with Cardano’s ecosystem

Cons explained:

It is not open source, leading to concerns about transparency among some users

Complex interface, which might not be ideal for new users

Exodus – Best Cardano Wallet for Hardware Integration

Exodus is a versatile crypto wallet that can be the best option for safeguarding ADA thanks to its integration with Trezor, more specifically, Trezor Safe 3, which supports over 8,000 cryptocurrencies and comes with security features like the Secure Element, a certified EAL6+ chip.

The wallet supports over 50 blockchain networks. It’s available as a desktop wallet, browser extension, and mobile app on iOS and Android.

Notable Features of Exodus Wallet

Exodus supports in-app staking for ADA, allowing users to earn rewards directly on the app

The wallet provides a feature-rich browser extension for accessing Cardano dApps and NFTs

It provides a built-in exchange, allowing users to trade and manage ADA and other assets without recurring to external, centralized crypto exchanges

The wallet provides a fiat onramp, allowing users to purchase cryptocurrencies via services like Moonpay, Ramp, Sardine, and Robinhood Connect (availability varies by location). Purchases can be made using debit or credit cards, with funds deposited directly into the Exodus wallet.

Exodus Wallet Security

Exodus’ security features are pretty basic. It only provides users with a seed phrase, and that’s about it. It does not provide scam alerts, biometric authentication, 2FA, or any other security mechanism in today’s wallets.

That said, Exodus reminds users that they bear full responsibility for their wallet’s safety; if their device is lost, compromised, or left vulnerable, their funds are at risk.

However, the Exodus team consistently updates users on the wallet’s status, promptly addresses any vulnerabilities, and makes it compatible with multiple hardware wallets.

Pros & Cons of Exodus Wallet

Pros explained:

Easy setup for desktops, browsers, or mobile devices. It allows users to sync a single wallet using a 12-word seed phrase

Customer support is available via chat, email, help pages, and educational content on safety practices

Regular updates and security reports every two weeks

Supports staking directly through the wallet

Allows hardware wallet integration with Ledger and Trezor

Cons explained:

Lack of extra security mechanisms, such as 2FA, biometric access, and more

Not open source

Best Cardano (ADA) Wallets – Final Тhoughts

There’s a wallet to suit every preference. However, it’s crucial to analyze each wallet’s pros and cons, range of features, functionalities, and security to choose the Cardano wallet that best suits you.

Our comprehensive guide on the best Cardano wallets highlights their diverse range of applications—each offering unique features tailored to different needs.