The Berachain team has finally released BERA airdrops to community members following the successful launch of the proof-of-liquidity layer-1 network.

However, the airdrops have received mixed reactions from community members, with users complaining that the allocation to certain groups was not fair.

BERA Airdrop Allocations

According to the Berachain tokenomics and airdrop overview, market participants eligible for the airdrops include testnet users, community members who deposited capital in the Boyco program, and holders of Berachain ecosystem non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Additionally, Binance Coin (BNB) holders, strategic partners, successful recipients of the Request for Broposal programs, holders of the Bong Bears NFTs who bridge their collectibles to Berachain, and users who constructively engaged with Berachain on X and Discord are eligible.

The Berachain Foundation, a non-profit organization piloting the affairs of the layer-1 network, allocated 1.65% BERA to testnet users, 2.35% BERA to Request for Broposal recipients, 2% to Boyco depositors, and 0.25% to X and Discord commentators. Holders of Berachain ecosystem NFTs received 0.25% of the amount, while the Berachain Foundation allocated 6.9% BERA to Bong Bears NFT holders. Strategic partners have been given 0.4% BERA, while BNB holders are to receive 2% BERA.

Notably, the airdrop makes up 15.75% of Berachain’s 500 million total supply. Although 107.48 million tokens are currently in circulation, the remaining will be released according to a linear vesting schedule over the next three years.

Mixed Reaction From Community

Berachain community members on X are complaining that the airdrop allocations are not fair. Some insist it is not right for testnet users, who have engaged with the network for years, to receive way fewer tokens than Bong Bears NFT holders. Some users revealed that they received substantial allocations, while others said they got none despite consistently interacting with the protocol over time.

Although pseudonymous Berachain co-founder Smokey the Bera explained that it is nearly impossible to target people perfectly during airdrops, community members are still voicing their grievances in the comment section. The pseudonymous crypto trader Jarzombek asserted that Smokey and the Berachain team members “rugged the most loyal community” by allocating 0.25% to holders of ecosystem NFTs.

Amid this chaos, the price of BERA has corrected a bit after rallying 1,346% to $14.46 after launch. Data from CoinMarketCap shows the token changing hands at $7.36 at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the Berachain ecosystem has three main tokens: BERA, BGT, and HONEY. BERA is the native gas and staking token of the network, BGT is for governance and economic incentives, while HONEY is the chain’s native stablecoin.