About $653 million worth of crypto tokens are set to be released into circulation this week.

Investors will be keeping an eye out for potential price swings for several major assets, with data from the Tokenomist website showing large one-time and daily unlocks between August 11 and August 18.

Heavy Supply Wave

Fasttoken (FTN) boasts the largest cliff unlock, with 20 million tokens, comprising just over 2% of supply, and valued at $91.6 million set to be released. Next is the GameFi platform Cheelee, which is set to release $88.87 million worth of its CHEEL token.

Other major events include 11.3 million coins from Aptos (APT), priced at $53.72 million, as well as Arbitrum (ARB) flooding the market with 92.65 million tokens at a value of $43.91 million. Elsewhere, Avalanche is unlocking 1.67 million AVAX tokens worth $40.15 million, with Sei adding 55.56 million of its native crypto pegged at $18.13 million into circulation.

Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) leads the daily linear unlocks with 465,770 tokens worth $93.18 million to be distributed across the week, at about $13.4 million each day. The release comes at a significant time for SOL, which has rallied 14.2% over the past week, going from just over $167 to near $186, aided by rising institutional interest, though it remains 36.9% below its January all-time high.

According to CoinGecko, as of August 10, four public companies, Upexi, DeFi Developments Corp, SOL Strategies, and Torrent Capital, collectively hold over $591 million in SOL. Their stakes, amounting to 3.5 million tokens, represent 0.65% of the asset’s circulating supply.

TRUMP, DOGE, and LAYER

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Official Trump (TRUMP) token will see 4.89 million units valued at $45.92 million released. The team will distribute about $6.52 million worth of the meme coin every day for the next seven days, representing 2.45% of the supply.

The Sam Altman-linked Worldcoin project will also add 37.23 million of its native WLD cryptocurrency, valued at $40.5 million.

Other significant daily unlocks will come from Bittensor (TAO), which is set to release 50,400 tokens worth $19.87 million, and Dogecoin (DOGE), pouring 95.49 million tokens worth $22.09 million into the market. DOGE has struggled to lift itself in the last 24 hours, only gaining a miserly 0.4% in that time to hover around $0.23.

However, performance has been much better over the last seven days, with the OG meme token up more than 18% in that period, buoyed by intensified whale activity, which saw the heavyweight investors recently acquire 1 billion DOGE for about $200 million in a single day, bringing their share of circulating supply to nearly 50%.

Elsewhere, interoperability protocol LayerZero (LAYER), which just announced a $110 million all-token proposal to acquire Stargate, is also due for a $17.44 million cliff unlock. At the time of writing, LAYER was up 26.5% in the last 24 hours, as the market reacted to news of the Stargate deal.

It has also jumped more than 42% over the past week, significantly outperforming the global crypto market, which only managed a 7% rise in that period.