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Base Passes Solana in Curated Capital Milestone (Flash News)

Base has also become the largest L2 for curated capital.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Coinbase’s Base has surpassed Solana in terms of capital stored in curated vaults, with over $1.6 billion in such assets or 22.5% of the entire market share.

Ethereum remains the undisputed leader with almost $3.5 billion (or 48.2% of the entire market share), while Base has become the largest layer-2 venue for such capital, according to Sentora.

The data shows that Solana remains far behind with less than $550 million. Binance Smart Chain is close by, while the other networks that make up the rest of the top 10 include Plasma ($144 million), Monad ($119 million), and so on.

Curated Capital refers to deposits in DeFi vaults that are actively managed by specialized risk curators according to predefined rules and risk frameworks. It offers more structured, transparent, and accountable risk management than plain pooled lending, especially for stablecoin yield strategies.

 

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Base Ethereum Solana
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.