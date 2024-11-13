Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is reportedly set to become the Ranking Member on the Senate Banking Committee, replacing Sherrod Brown after his exit.

The shift comes despite major efforts by the cryptocurrency industry, which spent about $40 million to unseat Brown.

Warren’s Upcoming Role

Many crypto advocates saw the departure of the three-term Ohio senator, an outspoken critic of the digital asset industry, as a key turning point in the sector’s future. His Republican opponent, Bernie Moreno, received significant backing from crypto-related Political Action Committees (PACs), helping him clinch the seat with more than 2.8 million votes.

However, just as the community had started celebrating Brown’s ouster, the news of Elizabeth Warren’s likely appointment emerged. Virginia Senator Mark Warner, who some had expected would take Brown’s place in the House Banking Committee, confirmed that he would be staying on as the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. His decision effectively clears Warren’s path to stepping into Brown’s former role.

Like Brown, Warren has developed a reputation as a vocal critic of digital currencies and a fierce watchdog of the financial sector.

If she assumes the position, many anticipate a continuation of the rigorous oversight the industry experienced under Brown’s leadership, if not a more intense focus. The 75-year-old is known for her calls for stricter crypto regulations, often highlighting the potential risks such assets pose to consumers and the American financial system.

Potential Implications for Crypto Legislation

According to various political insiders, Senator Tim Scott is expected to chair the committee. The Coinbase-backed Stand With Crypto Alliance ranks the South Carolina native as “strongly” supporting crypto, having made more than ten statements in the last year that were hugely supportive of the industry. He also voted for the SAB 121 house joint resolution as well as the Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act.

His presence, and that of a significant majority of lawmakers backing crypto, is expected to counter Warren’s approach. However, her role as a Ranking Member means she still wields some influence, ensuring that debates around crypto legislation will remain highly scrutinized.

“Is it just me, or is it a tiny bit ironic that the crypto industry spent over $40 million to oust Sen. Sherrod Brown only for him to be replaced with Sen. Warren on the banking committee?” wrote journalist Eleanor Terrett, reflecting on the twist that has left many crypto supporters a little apprehensive.

Warren recently signaled her party’s plan to fight back against President-elect Donald Trump’s legislative agenda, which includes a more relaxed regulatory framework for crypto. This plan includes going toe-to-toe with Republicans through mobilization, aggressive congressional oversight, and litigation.

Some experts believe that despite her current position, such tactics could slow down the expected shifts in the country’s crypto policy. As an observer noted, while she may not wield immediate sweeping power, “she’s gonna become a headache again someday.”