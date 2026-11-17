Backpack Secures Major US Exchange Approval, Native Token Soars 20%

Backpack, a crypto-focused financial platform, has received approval from the CFTC to establish a regulated derivatives exchange and clearinghouse.

This will allow it to bring cryptocurrency perpetual futures trading to the American market, and the announcement sent its native BP token up 20% in 24 hours.

Backpack Secures CFTC Approval for Blockchain-Based Exchange

Backpack revealed in a post on X that it had received approval from the CFTC to establish what it described as the first derivatives exchange powered by a single order book with unified global liquidity.

Backpack is coming home to the USA. 🇺🇸 We’ve received landmark CFTC approval to establish the first-ever derivatives exchange powered by one order book with unified global liquidity. Leveraged perpetuals. Crypto collateral. Cross-margin. 24/7 trading. Join the waitlist: https://t.co/xnByot5jxX LFG 🎒 — Backpack 🎒 (@Backpack) November 16, 2026

The platform plans to support leveraged perpetual futures, crypto collateral, cross-margin trading, and round-the-clock market access, and users can already join the waitlist through its US website.

According to the firm’s founder Armani Ferrante, the approval is the culmination of nearly four years of work. He recalled that Backpack started building the exchange in Chicago before regulatory uncertainty forced it to move outside the United States.

“We were forced offshore, but we did know we wanted to build a new exchange from the ground up with the best of blockchains applied to a fully regulated financial institution,” he wrote on X. “No tricks. No short cuts. No VPNs.”

He also clarified that the company does not intend to have separate platforms for its American and international users. Instead, the entire operation will be run on the CFTC-regulated venue, becoming “one American regulated exchange—for the entire world.”

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The platform came about after Ferrante, a former FTX employee, joined with partner Claire Zhang and Can Sun, former general counsel for the defunct exchange, to found it. At the time, they said that they would use the lessons learned from the fall of FTX to keep user funds safe.

Earlier, CFTC Chair Michael Selig had confirmed the regulatory development and explained that the commission had approved the first exchange and clearinghouse applications for a firm that used blockchain-based architecture to execute and settle derivatives contracts.

“Blockchain technology presents another opportunity to modernize our financial markets and today’s approvals demonstrate that the CFTC’s regulatory framework remains well equipped to accommodate emerging technologies,” he added in the official statement.

The statement also stressed that such crypto-based businesses must meet the same standards as their traditional counterparts, including anti-money laundering requirements, customer protection, market surveillance, and risk management.

BP Token Rallies 20%

Following the Backpack announcement, its native token, BP, ran above $1.00 at the time of writing. That price represented a jump of over 20% in 24 hours as well as an 11% improvement in its value over seven days.

However, BP is still 6% lower than it was a month ago and about 39% below its $1.65 all-time high set in early October. Also, the new development seems to have sparked a trading frenzy, with volume skyrocketing 1,118% to $33 million, according to CoinGecko.