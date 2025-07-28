TL;DR

Avalanche DeFi TVL rose to $1.5 billion, driven by faster speeds and lower fees following the upgrade.

Daily AVAX activity surged, with 519K users and 10M transactions recorded across chains.

AVAX is testing a multi-year trendline, with a potential breakout targeting $140 next.

DeFi Activity Rises After Network Upgrade

Avalanche’s DeFi ecosystem has grown sharply over the last quarter. Total value locked (TVL) climbed 37%, reaching $1.5 billion, after the launch of the Octane upgrade, which introduced faster transaction confirmations, lower fees, and a smoother user interface.

Data shows steady growth in both AVAX-based and USD-based TVL since early 2025. The USD value crossed $2.2 billion in late May, while AVAX-denominated TVL moved past 70 million tokens. These trends reflect higher capital allocation and growing developer activity within the Avalanche ecosystem.

Reports from Messari show that Avalanche’s network usage rose across multiple areas in Q2. Daily transactions increased by almost 170% to an average of 10.1 million. Daily active addresses also averaged over 519,000, up 210%.

State of @avax Q2 Key Update: Avalanche’s Octane upgrade slashes transaction costs, fueling explosive growth across DeFi, gaming, and enterprise adoption. QoQ Metrics

• Daily active addresses ⬆️ 210.4%

• Average daily transactions ⬆️ 169.91%

• DeFi TVL ⬆️ 37.1% Read the… https://t.co/2o4tvClo74 — Messari (@MessariCrypto) July 24, 2025

Notably, these increases cover activity from Avalanche’s main C-Chain and its Layer 1 subnets. The improvements follow changes introduced by the Octane upgrade, which reduced friction for both users and applications. The numbers point to a growing user base and stronger project engagement.

AVAX Price Builds Momentum Near $27

Avalanche (AVAX) was priced at $27 as of press time. It has gained 9% over the last 24 hours, with a 7-day increase of 4%. Trading volume stands at just under $1 billion.

Meanwhile, the token has been moving within a tight range over recent weeks, with buyers defending key support levels. If the price holds above $27, analysts expect the market to test the $30 mark next. Current trends suggest that on-chain growth is starting to reflect in the token’s performance.

Long-term chart data shows that AVAX is testing a descending trendline that has been in place since late 2021. Price action is currently trading on the line of this resistance area. This structure also includes a rounded bottom pattern from 2022 to 2025.

A move above the trendline could open the door to a stronger price push. Chart analyst Smith sees a potential climb toward $140 if volume steps in. This would represent nearly an eightfold gain from current levels. While the breakout is not confirmed, traders are tracking the setup closely as altseason activity increases.