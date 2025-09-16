Bitcoin’s rejection at $116,800 yesterday drove the asset south by over two grand, but it has managed to recover most of the losses.

Most larger-cap alts experienced even more substantial declines yesterday, but have turned green on a daily scale.

BTC Eyes $116K Again

The primary cryptocurrency plunged hard at the beginning of the previous business week, dropping below $111,000. However, the asset reacted well and defended that level. Moreover, it initiated a notable leg up in the following week that saw it jump past $116,000 by Friday.

Bitcoin tried to break out even further to the north during the weekend and on Monday morning. Nevertheless, the bears returned when BTC was close to $117,000 at the beginning of the current business week and pushed it south almost immediately.

As a result, the cryptocurrency dropped by nearly two-and-a-half grand to $114,400 (on Bitstamp). It bounced off to challenge $116,000 once again earlier today, but couldn’t break past that level. As of now, the asset trades at around $115,500 with more volatility expected in the following days due to the highly anticipated FOMC meeting.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Bitcoin’s market cap has calmed at $2.3 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts stands at 56%.

AVAX Flies

Ethereum is among the few altcoins that continue to be slightly in the red on a daily scale. The asset slipped below $4,500 earlier today but has managed to bounce just above that level. Ripple’s XRP has defended the $3 support, while BNB, DOGE, LINK, SOL, TRX, and SUI are slightly in the green.

Avalanche’s native token has taken the main stage with a 7% surge that has pushed it to well over $30. XLM, XMR, and MNT are also with notable gains.

IMX has returned to the top 100 alts following a 15% surge that has driven its price to just over $0.73.

Data from CoinGecko shows that the total crypto market cap has added over $40 billion since yesterday’s low and is up to $4.110 trillion on CG.