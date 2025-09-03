Bitcoin continues to climb slowly as the asset tapped $111,800 earlier today before it was pushed south by nearly a grand.

While most altcoins have remained sluggish on a daily scale, AVAX and BCH have marked impressive gains of around 5% each.

BTC Taps $111K

Following the price explosion on August 22 when BTC skyrocketed from under $112,000 to over $117,000 in minutes during the Jerome Powell speech, the cryptocurrency has failed to maintain its run and traded in an apparent downward pattern.

After losing a few key support levels along the way, bitcoin’s price tumbled at the beginning of the current business week to just over $107,000. This became its lowest price tag in roughly two months.

The bulls finally stepped up on Monday evening and didn’t allow a further breakdown. Instead, BTC started to recover some ground and returned to $110,000 yesterday. It climbed slightly again on Wednesday morning to almost $112,000, where it faced some pressure and was driven to the current $111,000.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

Its market capitalization has risen to just over $2.210 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts stands tall at 56.5%.

BCH, AVAX on the Rise

Ethereum was recently stopped at $4,500, and despite the massive accumulations from corporations and whales, the asset has failed to resume its run and now struggles to remain above $4,300. On a daily scale, BNB, TRX, LINK, and HYPE are also slightly in the red.

In contrast, SOL has jumped by 3% and now sits around $210. DOGE, ADA, and SUI have charted insignificant gains. The day belongs to Avalanche and Bitcoin Cash from the larger-cap alts, as both have risen by around 5% of value to $25 and $600, respectively.

MemeCore is once again the top performer, having soared by 14% daily to $0.95. BGB and ONDO follow suit, but are far behind.

The total crypto market cap has remained above $3.9 trillion on CG after a minor daily increase.