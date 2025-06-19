In a DeFi landscape that’s largely crowded with rigid scripts and static bots, Giza is building something substantially different: agents that adapt, think, and act with cryptographic precision.

For this interview, we sit down with CEO Renç Korzay, whose vision of “agent-driven DeFi” replaces automation-as-usual with real-time intelligence and personalized financial autonomy.

In the following, Korzay breaks down how Giza’s agents optimize on the go, enforce limits defined by the users without compromise, all the while operating with full transparency in a system where trust is minimzed. It’s not just about better tools – it’s also about redefining how capital moves through the digital world.

How does Giza define “Agent-Driven DeFi,” and what advantages does it offer over traditional DeFi automation tools?

Agent-Driven DeFi is not another intermediary; it’s a new interface layer where a user expresses intent and an autonomous agent executes that mandate continuously. Compared with recipe-style automation, agents:

Adapt 24/7 instead of waiting for a cron job.

Optimise decisions, not just transactions, so they can switch venues the instant market conditions flip.

Give each user a bespoke risk/gas cadence, making sophisticated finance feel personal rather than prescriptive.”

What sets Giza’s autonomous agents apart in terms of adaptability and decision-making in dynamic market conditions?

Traditional bots chase hard-coded rules. Giza’s agents ingest markets data through a shared ontology, so when yields invert, the policy can jump protocols without waiting for a developer patch.

The result? Inhuman discipline plus in-the-moment sense-making: thousands of micro-rebalances, each cryptographically proven to maximise the user’s personalised objective function.

Can you elaborate on how Giza balances security and user sovereignty, particularly in the context of non-custodial agent deployment?

We triangulate control between user, smart-account, and agent.

The user mints an ERC-4337 smart account.

They issue session keys that define exactly what, where, and for how long an agent may act.

All transfers outside those guard-rails revert at the contract level, no private-key risk, no custody hand-off. On top, an EigenLayer-backed execution mesh slashes any operator who dares to deviate, so the safe-by-design rails are reinforced by crypto-economic teeth.

How does Giza leverage AI in a way that ensures agents’ decisions are verifiable and transparent to users?

Since inception, Giza has led verifiable computation market where our work in cryptographic proof systems that mathematically validate every decision hsa been a cornerstone for the ecosystem.

Giza Agents combine smart account and session keys architecture that creates auditable permission boundaries where users can see exactly what actions their agents are authorized to perform. All agent actions are recorded on-chain with complete transparency. This creates trust-minimized AI where sophisticated decision-making operates within cryptographically enforced constraints, ensuring users maintain complete sovereignty while benefiting from verifiable autonomous intelligence.

What are some of the most compelling use cases you foresee for Giza’s agents beyond yield optimization?

Giza is engineered to be the liquidity wormhole of DeFi, the single passage capital trusts on both the way in and the way out: friction-free, trust-minimized intake, followed by algorithmic redeployment that wrings maximum productivity from every unit of capital. Giza will be the backbone for autonomous intelligent markets, that extends to all liquidity in DeFi and all possible use cases.

As AI becomes more integrated into financial systems, how do you envision the regulatory landscape evolving, and how is Giza preparing for it?

We expect rule-books to move from entity-level to model-level accountability: if an algorithm touches customer funds, its hash, inputs, and guard-rails must be attestable.

Giza is ready because that is literally how our agents operate today, policy hashes on-chain, proofs in-flight, and optional compliance modules that can plug into any jurisdictional framework.

As finance automates, verifiable agents will be the gold standard, and we aim to be the reference implementation

