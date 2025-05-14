Aurora Labs, the developing company behind the Aurora protocol, a network of customizable, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible chains that run as smart contracts on the Near blockchain, has unveiled an incubator program for developers.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, the six-week incubator program is named Aurora Blocks. It has been created to help set up and fast-track early-stage teams building AVM-compatible Virtual Chains on Near.

Aurora Labs Unveils Incubator Program

Aurora Blocks aims to offer five chosen teams a total of $250,000, technical mentorship, go-to-market support, and business advisory. The program is partnering with multiple Web3 firms focused on infrastructure, security, growth, and funding.

The firms include blockchain venture capital firms like CV VC, Lemniscap, and Web3 decentralized cloud services providers Aleph Cloud and Cere Network. Blockchain public relations and media marketing entity MarketAcross, security auditors Hacken, AuditOne, and crypto market maker Peanut Trade also partner with Aurora Blocks.

Additionally, the program includes the on-chain crypto data aggregator Mobula, the decentralized identity verification platform Privado ID, and Cookie DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) for artificial intelligence (AI) agents index.

These firms, including Near, will contribute 1:1 mentorship, workshops, advisory sessions, and infrastructure support throughout the program. Aurora Blocks targets sectors like Decentralized Finance (DeFi), AI, and DeFi plus AI (DeFAI). The program is also focusing on areas like Bitcoin layer-2 networks, real-world assets (RWAs), and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

Building 1,000 Chains on Near Protocol

The goal is to launch 1,000 Virtual Chains in 2025, with the incubator helping founders evolve from concept to fully operational networks. The chains will be focused on driving adoption and showcasing real utility.

Aurora Labs CEO Alex Shevchenko said, “We’re building the future of on-chain ecosystems—one Virtual Chain at a time. This incubator is about more than funding; we’re giving teams the infrastructure, guidance, and momentum they need to launch real products, attract users, and scale. Aurora Blocks is what allows us to turn bold ideas into reality.”

Applications for the program are currently open but will close after May 28. Apply here and stand a chance to be selected to receive premium developer tools, mentorship, seed funding, and legal support.

Notably, Aurora Blocks will have a Demo Day on July 23, during which the chosen teams will debut their products to investors and the Near protocol.