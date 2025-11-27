Attention, Pioneers: Pi Network Drops Major Update to Boost Gaming Experience (Details)

The partnership is aimed to improve the overall gaming experience within the Pi ecosystem.

The Core Team announced that it had taken a major step toward expanding its real-world utility by notching a strategic partnership and investment deal with CiDi Games.

The latter is a gaming platform focused on building Pi-integrated titles for tens of millions of Pi Network users, often referred to as Pioneers.

Gaming Experience to Grow?

In the statement, the team described the move as one of its most ambitious yet, aiming to turn the overall gaming experience within its project into a core pillar and to signal to developers that the project is ready to support Web3 games at scale.

CiDi Games will help expand Pi’s use cases, accelerate developer engagement, and create new ways for Pioneers to use the native token daily. Both parties want to create lightweight, accessible games and set the stage for a more interactive, utility-driven Web3 environment by merging Pi’s vast global community with CiDi Games’ expertise.

Pi Network’s team believes games are the natural next step for its ecosystem developments as they are social, interactive, and built around virtual economies. All of these elements align with Pi’s large, verified human network and growing suite of developer tools, the team claimed.

The partnership also creates a powerful feedback loop:

Games attract Pioneers → driving engagement, usage, and daily activity

Developers build more utility → strengthening Pi’s ecosystem with transactions, innovation, and production

The team emphasized that this is not the first gaming-oriented move it has made over the past year or so, as it has supported the industry through hackathons, incubation programs, prebuilt tools, and monetization layers such as the Pi Ad Network. FruityPi is among the most popular Pi-native games, which has integrated Pi payments, Pi Wallet, and Pi Ads.

Strategic Investment

Aside from the partnership between the two, the Core Team also highlighted the growing role of Pi Network Ventures, a recently launched $100 million investment arm supporting various Pi-native projects. By backing CiDi Games, the investment branch signals confidence in the team’s experience and long-term vision.

Lastly, the announcement states that the Core Team is focused on building an ecosystem where platform tools, engagement, deeper incentives, and app innovation grow together, rather than working on single products.