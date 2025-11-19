Attention, Pioneers: How to Maximize Pi Network’s Latest Major Update

Meanwhile, the PI token is still slightly in the green daily and weekly despite the market's sell-off.

Despite some criticism online, the Pi Network Core Team continues to deploy new updates aiming to improve the overall user experience by introducing new features or to enhance the already existing ones.

A few days ago, they outlined the launch of new upgrades and now posted a video that explains how users (known as Pioneers) can take full advantage.

How to Maximize User Experience

CryptoPotato reported during the weekend the new updates posted by the team, which were primarily focused on the Pi App Studio. These new functions made it a hybrid low-code platform, allowing users to export their projects, refine the code externally, and then re-upload the modified version back to the Pi App Studio for further editing and deployment.

The explanation video posted by the team shows what Pioneers need to do. After opening the Pi App Studio (and being logged in to their respective accounts), they need to go to the Settings menu (under Customize App With Pi AI) and click on the “Download App Code” button. Once the code is downloaded, users can make all the changes they want locally on their own device.

Upon completing the alterations, they can re-upload it using the “Upload App Code” button situated right below the “Download App Code.” The app will still be compatible and integrated with the broader Pi ecosystem. The changes will be visible in the account after the page is refreshed.

Even after downloading and re-uploading the app once, users can repeat the process over and over again. They can also directly deploy it or revise it within the Pi App Studio without restrictions.

Lastly, the team doubled down on their AI involvement by asserting that Pioneers can utilize the technology to enhance their user experience within the Pi ecosystem.

PI Token Update

In times when BTC and many larger-cap altcoins, such as ETH, XRP, and SOL, are down by double digits weekly, Pi Network’s native token has defied the trend with a minor 3% increase since this time last Wednesday. On a daily scale, the asset is up by over 4% and trades close to $0.235 as of press time.

What might be considered a worrisome sign is the growing number of PI tokens to be unlocked in the next month. Aside from a more modest 4 million coins scheduled to be released today, the next 30 days will see an average of almost 5.5 million, which could increase the immediate selling pressure and halt the underlying asset’s recent progress.