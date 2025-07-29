TL;DR

The controversial project continues to face some verification issues, as not all users have completed the necessary migration step.

In one of the latest updates, the Core Team advised what those who had not migrated to Mainnet yet had to do, but it quickly faced backlash.

Mainnet Migration Issues

The post by the team reads that those who are yet to fully migrate to Mainnet, which saw the light of day in February this year after countless delays, have to check step 3 of the Mainnet Checklist. They need to ensure that they have completed two-factor authentication (2FA) for their respective accounts in the project’s Pi Wallet.

Important message for Pioneers who have not migrated to Mainnet yet: Check Step 3 of the Mainnet Checklist to make sure you’ve completed two-factor authentication for your Pi Wallet! This is an essential requirement for Mainnet migration. pic.twitter.com/p2N2HvTsGt — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) July 25, 2025

Another post below the original one explains that without enforcing 2FA, users will not be able to move their Pi tokens to the Mainnet. This can be done by opening the Pi Browser -> Pi Wallet -> and checking the security settings.

However, some users brought up a few of the issues that they have faced in the past several months. Many have complained that the migration process is not as straightforward as it should be.

One, in particular, claimed that they had solved the 2FAs a long time ago, but have remained “stuck” for almost five months now without a clear indication of when their application will be confirmed. This was not an isolated case, as others made similar remarks.

Another user with over 30,000 followers on X reminded that the Core Team had promised validation bonuses but had failed to deliver.

Pi App Studio Update

Aside from the controversial verification/migration process, the Core Team also posted more information about the Pi App Studio, which is a relatively new initiative that was released a few months ago. In previous descriptions, the team said it is a “no-code, AI-assisted platform, which enables anyone – regardless of technical background – to build and own functional apps in Pi’s decentralized ecosystem.”

The team now elaborated, indicating that the Pi App Studio allows Pioneers to create, own, and run a business and product built entirely on their knowledge and ideas. This is possible because the application utilizes two modern technologies: blockchain and AI.