The disruption is expected to last about 60 minutes.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange will briefly halt withdrawals for all networks on Wednesday (November 25).

Notably, the move is unrelated to the $6.3 billion hack Binance suffered in late October, which caused major disruptions across the platform and sent shockwaves through the broader market.

What Users Need to Know

The company said it will perform wallet maintenance on the aforementioned date and that, to support the process, withdrawals across all networks will be temporarily suspended. The process is expected to take about one hour, following which operations should resume normally.

Binance clarified that token trading will remain unaffected during the wallet maintenance and does not plan to release any further announcements on the matter.

The news should not trigger panic among users, given that such procedures are fairly common and have so far been completed without notable disruptions.

A month ago, Binance performed wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network, briefly pausing deposits and withdrawals. Other ecosystems that have also been affected by similar efforts in the past include Cardano, BNB Chain, Tron, and more.

The Record Hack and the Consequences

In late October, Binance made the headlines after hackers drained over $6.3 billion from the exchange. This became the biggest cyber incident in the history of the cryptocurrency industry and sparked significant turmoil across the sector.

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The exchange reacted swiftly, initially halting deposits and withdrawals to contain the fallout. Those services were gradually restored, while all affected users were reimbursed.

Meanwhile, the FBI and many other institutions identified the North Korean hacking collective TraderTraitor as the culprit behind the incident. Later on, it became clear that the perpetrators used sophisticated methods to launder the stolen funds, including creating fake meme coins.

Earlier this week, the FBI’s Cyber Branch disclosed that the Bureau joined the US DOJ, USSS, and IRS to forfeit over $1.1 billion in crypto that was embezzled from Binance in October.

“Efforts to trace, freeze, seize, and forfeit the stolen assets are ongoing. To date, collective U.S. government and private sector efforts have resulted in the freezing, seizing, and/or return of over $2.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency,” the announcement reads.

Binance confirmed the news, saying it is coordinating closely with the US Department of Justice and industry partners to freeze the affected assets.