ATOM, ZEC Rocket Again as BTC Recovers From Another 7-Month Low: Market Watch

Bitcoin’s adverse price actions returned yesterday when the asset suddenly dipped below $88,500 to mark a new seven-month low before staging a modest recovery.

Ethereum also dumped hard but has returned to $3,000, BNB flirts with $900, while ZEC continues to trade higher.

BTC’s Latest Local Low

Recall that just over a week ago bitcoin was rejected at $107,000 when the positive US developments failed to provide the necessary bullish momentum for the asset to jump past $110,000. The following ten days or so were quite violent, which began with a nosedive to under $100,000 by last Thursday.

This time, the bulls couldn’t intervene on time, and BTC kept plunging to $94,000 on the next day. It finally found some relief over the weekend, remaining sideways between $94,000 and $96,000. On Sunday afternoon, though, the bears returned and drove it further south to $93,000.

The beginning of the current business week was quite painful as well as the cryptocurrency fell beneath $90,000 to chart a seven-month low. Although it bounced to $94,000 yesterday, it was quickly rejected and pushed back down below $90,000, this time bottoming at $88,400 (on Bitstamp), a level last seen in April 2025.

It has managed to recover some ground since then, but still stands below $92,000 as of press time. Its market cap struggles at $1.830 trillion, while its dominance over the alts stands still at 57%.

ZEC, ATOM on the Rise

Ethereum dumped hard yesterday, losing the $3,000 and even the $2,900 levels to touch $2,880. The subsequent bounce, as seen by analysts, is a perfect setup for a liftoff, and the asset has returned to $3,000 as of now. Binance Coin stands at $900 after a minor decline since yesterday. while XRP, TRX, DOGE, and ADA are slightly in the red.

In contrast, SOL, HYPE, BCH, and LINK are in the green. ZEC has rocketed by another 8% to $675, while ATOM has added 12% of value and now sits above $3. Pi Network’s native token has jumped by 8-9% after positive news on the regulatory front.

The total crypto market cap, though, has lost around $20 billion in a day and is down to $3.210 trillion on CG.