ASTER Rockets 8% Daily, BTC Price Calms at $104K: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s price was recently rejected at $107,000 and slipped below $103,000 when the bulls picked up the pace and helped the asset recover some ground.
Most larger-cap alts continue to be in the red on a daily scale, with ETH dipping below $3,500 and XRP sliding to $2.40.
BTC Calms at $104K
After the eventful but painful previous business week, in which BTC’s price dipped below $100,000 on a couple of occasions, the asset began its gradual recovery during the weekend when it tapped $102,000. Sunday was even more positive after US President Donald Trump’s promise to distribute tariff checks of at least $2,000 to non-high-income Americans.
BTC’s price reacted with an immediate surge that drove it to $104,000 in the afternoon. The asset kept climbing on Monday, and on the heels of reports claiming that the US government might reopen soon, it jumped past $107,000 on Tuesday morning.
However, its rally was halted there, and BTC quickly returned to $105,000. The bears kept the selling pressure on, pushing bitcoin to just under $103,000. It has managed to regain some traction since then and now sits close to $105,000 once again.
Nevertheless, its market capitalization has tumbled below $2.1 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the altcoins has recovered slightly to 58%.
ASTER on the Rise
Most altcoins continue to struggle since Tuesday’s peaks. Ethereum has dropped below $3,500 after another 1.8% daily decline. A similar drop has driven XRP to just under $2.40. Solana is below $160 following a 3.1% nosedive. DOGE, ADA, ZEC, LINK, HYPE, and XLM are also in the red. TRUMP has registered the most painful decline of more than 7% to well below $8.
In contrast, ICP, MNT, XMR, UNI, and WLFI have made some gains over the past day. CC and ASTER are today’s top gainers. The former is up by 18%, while the latter has added 8% of value and sits above $1.15.
The total crypto market cap has shed another $20 billion in a day and is below $3.610 trillion as of press time on CG.
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.