ASTER Rockets 8% Daily, BTC Price Calms at $104K: Market Watch

In contrast, TRUMP has dropped the most over the past day.

Bitcoin’s price was recently rejected at $107,000 and slipped below $103,000 when the bulls picked up the pace and helped the asset recover some ground.

Most larger-cap alts continue to be in the red on a daily scale, with ETH dipping below $3,500 and XRP sliding to $2.40.

BTC Calms at $104K

After the eventful but painful previous business week, in which BTC’s price dipped below $100,000 on a couple of occasions, the asset began its gradual recovery during the weekend when it tapped $102,000. Sunday was even more positive after US President Donald Trump’s promise to distribute tariff checks of at least $2,000 to non-high-income Americans.

BTC’s price reacted with an immediate surge that drove it to $104,000 in the afternoon. The asset kept climbing on Monday, and on the heels of reports claiming that the US government might reopen soon, it jumped past $107,000 on Tuesday morning.

However, its rally was halted there, and BTC quickly returned to $105,000. The bears kept the selling pressure on, pushing bitcoin to just under $103,000. It has managed to regain some traction since then and now sits close to $105,000 once again.

Nevertheless, its market capitalization has tumbled below $2.1 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the altcoins has recovered slightly to 58%.

ASTER on the Rise

Most altcoins continue to struggle since Tuesday’s peaks. Ethereum has dropped below $3,500 after another 1.8% daily decline. A similar drop has driven XRP to just under $2.40. Solana is below $160 following a 3.1% nosedive. DOGE, ADA, ZEC, LINK, HYPE, and XLM are also in the red. TRUMP has registered the most painful decline of more than 7% to well below $8.

In contrast, ICP, MNT, XMR, UNI, and WLFI have made some gains over the past day. CC and ASTER are today’s top gainers. The former is up by 18%, while the latter has added 8% of value and sits above $1.15.

The total crypto market cap has shed another $20 billion in a day and is below $3.610 trillion as of press time on CG.