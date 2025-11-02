ASTER Explodes by 35% as Binance’s CZ Announces New Purchase

Binance’s co-founder and former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, continues with his support for the popular decentralized exchange focused on perpetual and spot trading. In his latest post, CZ, who was recently pardoned by US President Donald Trump, said he used his own money to purchase the DEX’s native token.

Full disclosure. I just bought some Aster today, using my own money, on @Binance. I am not a trader. I buy and hold. pic.twitter.com/wvmBwaXbKD — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) November 2, 2025

He emphasized that he is not a trader but a holder, which suggests that he doesn’t plan to sell the tokens anytime soon, similar to what he has done with BNB.

The screenshot CZ shared shows that he has most likely bought 2,090,598 tokens, valued at over $1.9 million at the time of the purchase. However, his input had a dramatic and immediate effect on ASTER’s price, which skyrocketed instantly to a new two-week high of $1.30.

Despite losing some ground in the following minutes, the asset still trades above $1.20, which represents a 31% pump since he announced his acquisition.

It’s worth noting that this is not the first public endorsement from CZ. Shortly after the project launched a few months back, he congratulated the team on X and advised them to “keep building.” At the time, the underlying asset’s price soared once again, and whales rushed to purchase it following his comments on X.