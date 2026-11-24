Nvidia's 31% recovery has complicated Hayes' expectation of an eventual financial crisis and a fresh wave of liquidity for crypto.

Arthur Hayes believes Nvidia’s dramatic stock recovery could be bad news for crypto investors.

The former BitMEX CEO wants a much deeper equity market downturn and argues that a Federal Reserve liquidity injection could be exactly what Bitcoin and other digital assets need to recover.

Why Hayes Wants US Equities to Fall

“The $NVDA pump is the worst thing that could happen for our crypto bags. We need US equities to burn so the Fed prints,” Hayes posted on X late on November 23.

His position rests on the expectation that a major financial market downturn would eventually force the Fed to ease monetary conditions, potentially through rate cuts or other liquidity measures, with that additional money potentially finding its way into risk assets, including BTC.

In the replies to his post, one user going by “Objective Reality” challenged Hayes over the apparent dependence of his investment thesis on government intervention, to which the crypto investor replied, “Absolutely – I don’t make the rules, I just play the game.”

Another commentator, KoolKrypto, gave a more nuanced assessment, suggesting that while Nvidia’s recovery had reduced immediate financial risks, it could also push back any expectations of Fed easing. According to the trader, the situation has created a higher floor but a lower or delayed ceiling for Bitcoin. They also added that there could be a breakout before the December FOMC meeting.

The discussion follows the unanimous reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia. The chipmaker had faced an uncertain few days after Huang resigned on November 12 when reports came out that he had several extramarital affairs, including with colleagues reporting to him and a woman alleged to have been spying for the Chinese.

US President Donald Trump intervened in the matter, with his administration saying Huang’s return did not pose a national security threat. And once his comeback was confirmed, it triggered a jump of over 31% for Nvidia’s stock, with the reversal inflicting an estimated $12.2 billion in paper losses on short sellers.

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Bitcoin Still Facing Pressure

At the time of writing, CoinGecko data showed BTC trading near $60,000 after dipping by about 2% in 24 hours. That weakness also extends across other timeframes, with the OG cryptocurrency 7% lower than where it was 7 days ago and more than 19% from where it was two weeks ago.

Furthermore, across 30 days, BTC is down 25%, and the dip has reached 31% in the last 12 months, keeping the asset almost 52% away from its October 2025 all-time high.

The picture isn’t any better as far as institutional demand is concerned, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs bleeding nearly $570 million last week to take this month’s outflows to $4.71 billion. With five trading days still to go, that figure already makes November 2026 the reddest month since the launch of the BTC ETFs.