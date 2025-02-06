BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has dismissed the idea of a U.S. Bitcoin reserve, calling it a politically driven and impractical concept.

In his February 5 essay called “The Genie,” Hayes argued that government stockpiling of the cryptocurrency would serve political interests rather than financial stability.

Bitcoin Reserve Would Be a Political Tool

“What can be bought can be sold,” he wrote, warning that politicians acquire assets for short-term gains. While some see Bitcoin as the “hardest” form of money, he pointed out that the U.S. government has no fundamental economic use for it. Instead, he suggested that political leaders would exploit its price fluctuations to serve their agendas rather than embrace its ideological underpinnings.

Hayes criticized Senator Cynthia Lummis’s proposal for a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve (BSR), arguing that if President Trump were to authorize the purchase of one million BTC, prices would rise temporarily but stall once buying stopped.

He also predicted that if the head of state failed to address major voter concerns like inflation, foreign conflicts, and corruption, Democrats could regain power in 2026. If they did, they would likely view the Bitcoin reserve as a convenient source of funds and sell it off to finance new policies. According to him, this would create uncertainty about the future of the government-held BTC, undermining confidence in the market.

The former exchange executive also questioned whether the administration would engage with Bitcoin beyond holding it as a passive asset. “Would they run nodes? Sponsor developers? Or just treat it like a trophy?” he asked.

Hayes further accused Trump’s team of using Bitcoin’s volatility to secure political gains, suggesting the reserve could become a tool for campaign fundraising.

Discussions about a federal Bitcoin reserve gained momentum after the President announced a sovereign wealth fund, with Lummis hinting that it could be used to buy Bitcoin. Prediction market platform Polymarket currently places the odds of a U.S. Bitcoin stockpile before the end of 2025 at 46%.

Regulatory Complexity

Hayes also spoke on crypto regulation, condemning what he called the “Frankenstein crypto bill.” He argued that any new framework would likely be excessively complex and prescriptive, favoring only the largest players in the industry who could afford the high costs of compliance.

He explained that investors with large stakes in centralized financial firms are the most likely to push for regulation, as they have the influence to shape policy in their favor. In contrast, developers in decentralized finance lack the resources to lobby for their interests.

The crypto investor warned that regulatory compliance would be affordable only to firms with deep pockets like Coinbase and BlackRock, reinforcing monopolies rather than creating competition. He also cautioned entrepreneurs against relocating to the U.S. for regulatory clarity, arguing that systemic corporate interests would stifle innovation and block smaller players from succeeding.