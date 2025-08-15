TL;DR

In just five days, Arthur Hayes purchased over $16 million in altcoins, most recently filling his HYPE, LDO, and ENA bags.

Despite focusing on alts lately, he remains a strong BTC advocate, projecting it could reach $250K in the short term and $1 million by 2028.

The Latest Purchase

Arthur Hayes, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange BitMEX, continues to increase his crypto holdings. According to Lookonchain, today (August 15), he purchased more Hyperliquid (HYPE), Lido DAO (LDO), and Ethena (ENA) tokens.

The platform revealed that in the past five days alone he accumulated a total of 1,750 ETH (valued at over $8 million at current rates), 58,631 HYPE ($2.8 million), 3.1 million ENA ($2.3 million), 1.29 million LDO ($1.8 million), 184,610 PENDLE ($1 million), and 420,000 ETHFI ($504,000).

His portfolio consists of cryptocurrencies that have experienced a substantial price uptick lately. ETH is up almost 50% on a monthly scale, HYPE is inching towards a new all-time high of $50, while ENA has exploded by triple digits in the past 30 days.

It is worth noting that Hayes sold some of his altcoin holdings at the beginning of the month. Back then, he disposed of millions of dollars’ worth of ETH, ENA, and PEPE.

Just a few days later, though, he repurchased the previously offloaded amount of ETH and even jokingly swore that he would never take a profit again.

Hayes’s Take on BTC

While the CIO of Maelstrom has recently increased his exposure to certain altcoins, rather than Bitcoin (BTC), he remains a firm supporter of the leading digital asset.

In March, he suggested that Donald Trump’s debt policies would force the Federal Reserve to print more money at some point, which could make BTC an even more attractive investment.

A month later, he said, “It’s time to go long everything,” urging investors to focus on the primary cryptocurrency and once again predicting an upcoming money-printing wave from the Fed. Additionally, Hayes outlined a highly bullish forecast, envisioning BTC to reach a whopping $1 million per coin by 2028.

Earlier this month, he argued that the American economy is on the brink of collapse and the only thing to save it is a financial injection of $9 trillion. According to him, such a move would push the price of BTC to $250,000.