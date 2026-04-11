Arthur Hayes Loads Up on HYPE as Bitwise’s Hyperliquid ETF Nears Launch
On-chain data reveals that BitMEX’s co-founder and former CEO has begun accumulating HYPE again after a multi-month hiatus.
The most recent purchase coincides with the asset’s significant run that drove it to over $40, as well as the latest developments on Bitwise’s HYPE ETF application.
Hayes Buys as Price Rockets
Lookonchain updated earlier on April 11 that the Maelstroms’ executive had spent over $1 million to accumulate 26,022 HYPE tokens. This was his first such purchase in almost three months. Wallets linked to him show that he currently holds 247,344 HYPE, worth around $10.44 million, and he sits on a paper gain of $2.5 million.
Arthur Hayes(@CryptoHayes) bought 26,022 $HYPE($1.1M) again after nearly 3 months.
He now holds 247,334 $HYPE($10.44M) and is up over $2.5M.https://t.co/BVqcbjKBOc pic.twitter.com/Qu5FgXTbAb
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 11, 2026
Hayes has been quite active lately in terms of crypto purchases and sell-offs. The latest big accumulation that made the headlines was in mid-March when he bought ETHFI just hours before the asset was listed on Upbit, which led to a substantial price uptick.
His HYPE purchase comes in a rather compelling time for the asset, which has been on a substantial roll lately. After dipping below $27 when the war in Iran started on February 28, the asset surged to $44 by March 18. It slipped again, this time to $34, in early April, but jumped once again, reclaimed the $40 resistance, and now sits at $42.
HYPE ETF Comes Soon?
Perhaps a portion of HYPE’s latest gains could be attributed to the growing hype (no pun intended, seriously) in the race for a spot ETF. As reported several weeks ago, Grayscale filed an S-1 for its HYPE ETF application, while the latest development came from Bitwise at the end of the business week.
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Bloomberg’s expert on the matter, Eric Balchunas, noted that Bitwise has updated its Hyperliquid ETF application to include the BHYP ticker and set a fee of 67 bps. He concluded that such moves “typically” mean that the product will see the light of day soon.
Bitwise w another update to Hyperliquid ETF includes ticker $BHYP and fee 67bps. Typically that means launch soon. HYPE is up 200% in past yr so they prob trying to strike while iron hot pic.twitter.com/xt5gc9BpSI
— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 10, 2026
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