The cryptocurrency market reached new heights in July as the total cap exceeded $4 trillion for the first time ever, led by bitcoin’s new peak above $123,000 and several altcoins’ rallies to ATHs, such as XRP and BNB.

The past few days, though, have gone in the opposite direction, with many altcoins charting double-digit price declines, while BTC plunged to a three-week low of under $113,000.

During these turbulent times of uncertainty, perhaps prompted by Trump’s latest tariffs and the movement of US nuclear submarines close to strategic Russian locations, prominent industry names, such as Arthur Hayes, have started to sell off. Here’s which altcoins the BitMEX co-founder sold in the past 24 hours.

ETH, ENA, PEPE Being Sold

As the data shared by the analytics resource Lookonchain points out, Hayes has used one of his known addresses to dispose of over $8 million worth of ETH, $4.6 million in ENA, and $414,700 worth of the third-largest meme coin by market cap – PEPE.

Later, the Maelstrom exec clarified that the reason for his sales is mostly related to Trump’s tariffs, many of which are set to be implemented starting from August 1. He believes BTC and ETH will retrace, as the former would retest the $100,000 resistance, while the latter will head toward $3,000.

Y? US Tariff bill coming due in 3q … at least the mrkt believes that after NFP print. No major econ is creating enough credit fast enough to boost nominal gdp. So $BTC tests $100k, $ETH tests $3k. Come see my @WebX_Asia Tokyo keynote Aug 25 for more info. Back to the beach. https://t.co/zuHlwgQKC7 — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) August 2, 2025

Hayes is far from the only larger crypto investor turning to a sell-off strategy amid this market uncertainty. Lookonchain identified an unknown whale that had deposited over $90 million worth of ETH to several exchanges within a span of just two days.

Not SharpLink, Though

While some whales and Hayes are rushing to sell ETH, the second-largest ether holder, SharpLink, has taken the opportunity to increase its impressive stash.

After accumulating another 14,933 ETH, the company now owns over $1.6 billion worth of Ethereum’s underlying asset (464,209 ETH), according to Lookonchain. Data from CoinGecko and strategicethreserve shows that SharpLink’s Ethereum fortune is second only to Bitmine’s 566,766 ETH.