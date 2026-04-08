Argentina Reviews Phone Logs in LIBRA Case Linked to Javier Milei (Report)

Records show Milei called the LIBRA team several times on the night the token launched, both before and after his post.

Argentine authorities are reviewing phone records linked to President Javier Milei as part of an ongoing probe into the LIBRA token. The logs have become central to the investigation and may clarify his level of involvement during the project’s launch.

The case centers on LIBRA, a token built on the Solana network that launched in February 2025. The token drew attention after Milei shared details about it on X before the information became widely available.

Milei’s Calls With Novelli

Promoters linked to the LIBRA project include entrepreneur Mauricio Novelli and Hayden Davis of Kelsier Ventures. Critics argue that insiders exited early, raising concerns about a possible rug pull.

Following Milei’s tweet, the token’s price surged sharply within minutes before collapsing soon after. Estimates suggest that about $250 million in market value was wiped out during the decline.

Investigators say the reviewed phone logs may challenge Milei’s earlier public statements. Notably, records indicate he held several calls with Novelli on the night the token was launched.

The calls reportedly began shortly before Milei’s post and continued as the token’s price moved rapidly, raising questions about whether the communication was linked to the market activity.

Milei later deleted his post and said he had no prior knowledge of the project’s structure. The call data, however, has prompted prosecutors to examine the timeline more closely.

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Messages Suggest Possible Payments to Milei

Attention has also turned to messages recovered from Novelli’s devices during the investigation. Some exchanges reference recurring payments to Milei during his earlier political career.

One message described the payments as a form of monthly compensation, while draft proposals suggested links between financial incentives and endorsements. Separate reports also cite claims by Davis about access to Milei’s inner circle. These claims referenced possible payments involving Karina Milei, though no transfers were confirmed.

All parties have denied wrongdoing and maintain that their interactions were routine. Meanwhile, Milei has not been charged but remains under review as a person of interest.

The case has renewed debate about how public officials engage with digital assets. Regulators in Argentina and beyond are monitoring the situation as the investigation develops.