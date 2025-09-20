TL;DR

Another analyst has weighed in on XRP’s price chart, indicating that the asset’s upcoming rally will melt faces.

For now, though, Ripple’s token continues to consolidate and is even close to breaking below a key support level again.

EtherNasyonaL, a popular crypto analyst on X, outlined a possible scenario for XRP in the near future that relies on historic data, and especially its performance during the 2017 cycle. The chartist noted that the asset is currently following a very similar path, which sent it flying eight years ago.

If history is to repeat, the analyst predicted that XRP could resume its bull run from earlier this year and peak somewhere between $5 and $7 in 2025.

Naturally, similar mindblowing price projections excite the XRP Army, and they are quick to pick up and comment on them. Ripple Bull Winkle, one of the loudest on X, was among the first.

In a recent video, he outlined several bullish factors for Ripple’s native token for the near future, including regulatory clarity after the conclusion of the lawsuit against the US SEC. Additionally, he noted the network’s building infrastructure, impressive partnerships as of late, and the highly anticipated (but not guaranteed) approvals for spot XRP ETFs.

Such a product already reached the US markets this week, but the majority of applications sitting on the regulator’s desk are still to be greenlighted.

However, experts, as well as Ripple Bull Winkle, remain bullish on these approvals, as current odds are above 90%. Consequently, the analyst doubled down on the “face-melting rally predictions” for XRP and asked his followers whether they are adequately positioned before this happens.

XRP Mega Cycle About To Detonate $XRP isn’t dead — it’s loading. The mega cycle is coiled like a spring. Reg clarity ✔️

Ripple building infrastructure ✔️

Face-melting highs incoming ✔️ Are you positioned BEFORE it happens? pic.twitter.com/Qf8F4Z4WKK — Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher (@RipBullWinkle) September 18, 2025

As of press time, though, XRP’s price has remained around the $3 support, which has been tested on several occasions in the past few weeks.