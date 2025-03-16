TL;DR

Ripple whales have been on an accumulation spree in recent weeks, and the question remains whether they are building positions for a future rally.

Such a run could be propelled by a potential conclusion of the years-long lawsuit between the company and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ever since Trump won the US elections and promised a more favorable future for the crypto industry in the States, as well as to fire former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the speculations about a potential resolution in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit have gone rampant.

The rumors intensified as the US regulator dropped numerous cases against other crypto companies such as Coinbase, Consensys, Kraken, and more.

Popular attorneys have also weighed in on whether Ripple will see a similar faith. Although some claim that the Ripple case is much more complicated due to its four-year long history and the penalty the company was slammed with last year, there are other experts who think the lawsuit has already been closed or will be in the near future.

Should such a conclusion be around the corner, it is expected to massively impact the price of Ripple’s native token, which already surged by triple-digits after the favorable political and regulatory changes in the US.

XRP whales have been particularly active in the past several months, and their behavior often results in an immediate impact on the asset’s price. Most recently, at the end of February, they were disposing of their XRP holdings, which led to a price drop to $2.

However, Ali Martinez outlined a significant change in their strategy as they bought over 150 million XRP within a 2-day period alone. This begs the question whether they are positioning for the end of the lawsuit that started in December 2020.

