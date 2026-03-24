Are Whales Tightening Their Grip on Bitcoin Exchange Supply?

Large Bitcoin transfers to exchanges intensified in March as inflows were increasingly dominated by transactions in the 100-1,000 BTC range.

This points to a growing concentration of sell-side supply from large holders at a time when the market remains structurally sensitive.

Concentration of Large Inflows

On-chain data shared by analyst Axel Adler Jr. revealed that the Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio, which measures the share of the largest inflows relative to total exchange deposits, has risen sharply above both its 30-day and 365-day moving averages after a long period of relatively moderate readings.

This new trend indicates that a larger portion of BTC moving onto exchanges is now being driven by high-value transfers, which suggests a renewed presence of whales in shaping exchange supply. The rise in Whale Ratio not only suggests an increase in inflows but also a change in their composition, where large transactions are playing a more dominant role than background activity.

While such spikes do not confirm an immediate price decline, they historically increase the market’s sensitivity to selling pressure from large participants, particularly during periods of fragile balance. As long as the metric remains high above its smoothed averages, the structure means that exchange flows are being influenced by concentrated supply rather than dispersed participation.

Large Transfers Drive Exchange Activity

At the same time, the Bitcoin Exchange Inflow Spent Output Value Bands metric revealed that the share of inflows in the 100-1,000 BTC range surged to 80% in March. This means that the majority of coins entering exchanges at certain points originated from this specific cohort of large holders.

The dominance of this transfer range indicates that current pressure is not coming from retail flows or minor movements, but from sizable transactions that can materially influence short-term supply conditions. Interestingly, this concentration does not rely on the very largest entities alone, but rather on a broader segment of large holders whose combined activity is sufficient to shape market dynamics.

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These factors, together, present a consistent signal of increasing large-holder influence over exchange supply. Adler said that this alone does not confirm a downside reversal, but it notably increases the risk that any rally will be met with more aggressive selling.