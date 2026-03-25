Are Traders Getting Ahead of Reality? War Pause Hype Fuels Risky Crypto Bets

Two major sentiment spikes linked to war optimism have pushed crypto higher, but uncertainty still clouds whether this rally can sustain.

Bitcoin continues to trade around the $71,000 level, as it showed steady performance amid mounting geopolitical uncertainty affecting broader financial markets. Its trajectory has contrasted with gold, which has weakened significantly despite its reputation as a traditional store of value.

New research found that its recent gains are largely influenced by changing expectations of conflict resolution rather than fundamentals. As a result, prices may be vulnerable to rapid changes if the geopolitical outlook deteriorates.

Peace Talks or Market Trap?

Santiment’s latest data shows a clear rise in online discussions, suggesting the geopolitical conflict could be nearing an end. Conversations have been increasing rapidly across platforms like X, Reddit, and Telegram, which reflects growing expectations of de-escalation among traders and investors.

The analytics firm identified two distinct spikes in crowd optimism since the conflict began. The first occurred on March 9, when sentiment strengthened after US messaging described the situation as likely short-lived, accompanied by early diplomatic signals that pointed to possible de-escalation pathways. This narrative coincided with an initial pullback in oil prices, as traders increasingly positioned for a faster easing of tensions than previously anticipated.

A second, more pronounced surge in optimism was recorded on March 23, right after confirmation from Donald Trump of a temporary pause in strikes and the introduction of a structured US proposal to Iran, which indicated that formal negotiations may be underway.

Financial markets reacted swiftly to these developments. Both equities and cryptocurrencies moved higher as participants began pricing in an increased probability of de-escalation. Santiment explained that recent gains in crypto markets have been closely tied to this growing expectation of conflict resolution, and sentiment-driven momentum continues to influence short-term price action.

All Eyes on the Clock

The firm added that speculative volatility is likely to continue over the current five-day pause period, and two primary scenarios are in focus. A successful resolution could trigger a broad market breakout, although high enthusiasm may also increase the chance of a “buy the rumor, sell the news” reaction.

You may also like:

On the other hand, a breakdown in negotiations could complicate crypto market predictability and place a temporary cap on overall market growth until both whales and retail investors gain more clarity on the conflict’s direction. However, Santiment stated that it does not necessarily mean a sharp decline, as prices have remained relatively stable throughout the war so far.