TL;DR

After its explosive growth at the end of 2024 and early 2025, XRP’s price has stalled for the past few months, which has caused some concern among investors.

Nevertheless, many analysts remain optimistic that the asset is due for a massive resurgance and potentially another run toward the $3.4 peak.

XRP is trading above $2, more than 3x higher than its base price before the sharp rally in November 2024. Investors who accumulated earlier are sitting on over 300% gains. In early June, they began realizing profits at a pace of $68.8M per day (7D-SMA), signaling a wave of… pic.twitter.com/N8DLs0EXpQ — glassnode (@glassnode) June 19, 2025

Glassnode’s data showcases a worrying trend. XRP investors have started to dispose of their tokens since the start of June, with an average realized profit of almost $70 million per day.

This comes as many of them amassed their XRP fortunes ahead of the US elections in late 2024 when the asset traded around $0.6. In the following few months, though, Ripple’s cross-border token went on a historic run that pushed it south to its 2018 all-time high of almost $3.4.

Whether it was the global uncertainty caused by Trump’s tariffs against essentially every other country or the ongoing Middle East tension, XRP’s price has failed to mimic its run, and its price has remained relatively sluggish.

Aside from a few brief and unsuccessful attempts to break out of its consolidation range, its price has been stuck between $2.1 and $2.5 for the better part of four months.

Most recently, XRP has slipped toward the lower boundary of that range as it even dipped below it last week when Israel first attacked Iran.

This consolidation could be nearing its end, at least according to the XRP Bollinger Bands. The metric has tightened in the past several weeks, and many analysts believe it could result in another breakout soon.