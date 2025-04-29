Most cryptocurrency rallies throughout the years have seen at one point or another the crucial entrance of retail investors.

However, the cycle that many believe started after the US elections seemed to lack those market participants. The latest data from Santiment, though, reveals that they might have finally arrived.

Are They Here?

One of the latest crypto experts to weigh in on the matter was Bitwise’s CEO, Hunter Horsley, who said earlier this week that the most recent BTC price rally, which drove the asset from $75,000 to $95,000 within a few weeks, was driven by institutions, advisors, corporations, and even nations.

He explained that this diversity of investors will ultimately benefit the cryptocurrency, but noted that retail traders are yet to be found, as the Google searches, usually a good indicator of their behavior, were still very low.

Santiment, though, published a different perspective. After the aforementioned $20,000 surge, the analytics platform said, “Retail traders continue to show confidence in crypto markets.” The findings are based on an increased number of social media posts, mostly in the form of big BTC price predictions, which typically come from such investors.

However, Santiment warned that bitcoin tends to move in the opposite direction of what the crowd expects, especially if they have turned to speculative assets like meme coins, which exploded in value recently after a months-long hiatus.

As Bitcoin has risen as high as $95.5K Monday, retail traders continue to show confidence in crypto markets. Across social media, mentions of higher BTC predictions are greatly exceeding mentions of lower BTC predictions. Historically, bullish traders want to see most of the… pic.twitter.com/WJv7yNCYcF — Santiment (@santimentfeed) April 28, 2025

SHT Balance on the Rise

IntoTheBlock revealed a similar trend, indicating that short-term traders, who are mostly comprised of retail investors, have seen a “significant increase” in their balances in the past week. If this influx continues, it will “support the view that the current move is more than a relief rally and could be the opening leg of a broader uptrend.”

Bitcoin saw an significant increase in short-term traders’ balances last week, pointing to renewed speculative demand. If this influx persists, it supports the view that the current move is more than a relief rally and could be the opening leg of a broader uptrend. pic.twitter.com/uUfojXK4Dl — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) April 28, 2025