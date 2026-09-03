ARB Skyrockets by Double Digits Again, BTC Recovers From Drop to $76K: Market Watch

Following the latest escalation in the Middle East war, bitcoin’s price dipped toward $76,000 yesterday for the first time in almost two weeks before rebounding today.

Most larger-cap alts have posted some gains over the past day, with XRP climbing to over $1.35 and BNB tapping $700. ETH still fights for $2,400.

BTC Rebounds

The breakout from a couple of weeks ago drove the primary cryptocurrency from under $65,000 toward $80,000 within days. After hitting some resistance there at first, BTC finally managed to surge past that level last week, jumping to $81,200 and $81,500 on a couple of occasions.

However, the bulls were too exhausted and couldn’t continue driving the asset north. Instead, bitcoin dropped to $77,000 last Friday after Kevin Warsh’s hawkish speech at Jackson Hole.

Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency managed to recover some ground during the weekend and touched $79,000 on Sunday. It dipped back down to $77,000 on Monday after the strikes in the Middle East resumed, rebounded to $79,000 and closed the month in the green, and dropped once again yesterday to $76,200 – its lowest price tag in 10 days.

Nevertheless, that level provided the necessary support, and BTC now trades close to $78,000. Its market capitalization on CMC is up to $1.560 trillion, while its dominance over the alts stands still at 59.6%.

ARB Rockets

Arbitrum’s native token is today’s top performer, having surged by 18.5%. It now trades close to $0.14 after a 50% increase in the past week. NIGHT is next with an 11.5% pump, followed by CAKE (9%), APT (9%), LIT (8%), and PYTH (6.5%).

SUI and ADA have surged the most from the larger caps, both up by over 6% to $0.21 and $0.77. XRP has reclaimed the $1.35 support after a 2.7% daily increase. ETH fights for $2,400, while BNB is slightly above $700. SOL is back to $100, while TRX is up by just over 1%. In contrast, UNI has slumped by 6.5% after its recent rally, while SKY is down by almost 6%.

The total crypto market cap is up by $20 billion to $2.620 trillion on CMC.