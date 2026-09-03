Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

ARB Skyrockets by Double Digits Again, BTC Recovers From Drop to $76K: Market Watch

NIGHT and CAKE follow suit in terms of daily gains.
Jordan Lyanchev
By Jordan Lyanchev

Following the latest escalation in the Middle East war, bitcoin’s price dipped toward $76,000 yesterday for the first time in almost two weeks before rebounding today.

Most larger-cap alts have posted some gains over the past day, with XRP climbing to over $1.35 and BNB tapping $700. ETH still fights for $2,400.

BTC Rebounds

The breakout from a couple of weeks ago drove the primary cryptocurrency from under $65,000 toward $80,000 within days. After hitting some resistance there at first, BTC finally managed to surge past that level last week, jumping to $81,200 and $81,500 on a couple of occasions.

However, the bulls were too exhausted and couldn’t continue driving the asset north. Instead, bitcoin dropped to $77,000 last Friday after Kevin Warsh’s hawkish speech at Jackson Hole.

Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency managed to recover some ground during the weekend and touched $79,000 on Sunday. It dipped back down to $77,000 on Monday after the strikes in the Middle East resumed, rebounded to $79,000 and closed the month in the green, and dropped once again yesterday to $76,200 – its lowest price tag in 10 days.

Nevertheless, that level provided the necessary support, and BTC now trades close to $78,000. Its market capitalization on CMC is up to $1.560 trillion, while its dominance over the alts stands still at 59.6%.

BTCUSD September 3. Source: TradingView
BTCUSD September 3. Source: TradingView

ARB Rockets

Arbitrum’s native token is today’s top performer, having surged by 18.5%. It now trades close to $0.14 after a 50% increase in the past week. NIGHT is next with an 11.5% pump, followed by CAKE (9%), APT (9%), LIT (8%), and PYTH (6.5%).

SUI and ADA have surged the most from the larger caps, both up by over 6% to $0.21 and $0.77. XRP has reclaimed the $1.35 support after a 2.7% daily increase. ETH fights for $2,400, while BNB is slightly above $700. SOL is back to $100, while TRX is up by just over 1%. In contrast, UNI has slumped by 6.5% after its recent rally, while SKY is down by almost 6%.

The total crypto market cap is up by $20 billion to $2.620 trillion on CMC.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview September 3. Source: QuantifyCrypto
Cryptocurrency Market Overview September 3. Source: QuantifyCrypto

 

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Author icon

About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan Lyanchev
Contact:

Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.