Bitcoin’s price movements took a turn for the worse yesterday as the asset dipped to a multi-day low of $66,500 but has managed to recover some of the losses.

Most altcoins are in the red on a daily scale, with ETH and BNB dropping by about 3%.

BTC Uncertain at $67K

Perhaps fueled by the mindblowing net inflows into the spot Bitcoin ETFs last week, the primary cryptocurrency went on a roll and skyrocketed from $62,500 (last Sunday) to $69,000 on Friday.

There was somewhat expected calmness during the weekend, but BTC still managed to remain above $68,000. Monday started on another positive note, with the bulls initiating a leg up that drove bitcoin to its highest price tag since late July of $69,500.

As the community started to anticipate a run toward $70,000, the landscape changed, and BTC slumped by approximately three grand in hours and dipped to $66,500. This came as the overall sentiment toward the ETFs changed with the first day of outflows in a few weeks.

Alicia Bakery CMO - A really good agency Did you like this market update?

This is all you need not to miss any price action in the raging crypto markets. Start receiving this recap, for free, every day: Invalid email address Your privacy is guranteed. Thanks for subscribing, you will get your first report in the next hours!

As of now, the cryptocurrency stands around $67,000, being 2% down on the day. Its market cap has slipped to $1.325 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts sits at the same spot as yesterday at 54.5%.

UNI, APT on the Rise

Most of the altcoins, led by Ethereum and Binance Coin, have turned red today. Both larger-cap asses have slipped by over 3% and now struggle below $2,650 and $600, respectively.

Similar daily losses come from the likes of AVAX, SHIB, and BCH. SOL, XRP, DOGE, TON, and ADA are also in the red, albeit in a less painful manner. SUI and TAO have dumped the most from the larger-cap alts.

In contrast, APT and UNI are on the rise. Aptos has soared by over 9% in the past day and now trades above $11. UNI has gained 6.5% and sits north of $8.

The total crypto market cap, though, has lost over $50 billion since yesterday and is down to $2.430 trillion on CG.