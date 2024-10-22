Bitcoin’s price movements took a turn for the worse yesterday as the asset dipped to a multi-day low of $66,500 but has managed to recover some of the losses.
Most altcoins are in the red on a daily scale, with ETH and BNB dropping by about 3%.
BTC Uncertain at $67K
Perhaps fueled by the mindblowing net inflows into the spot Bitcoin ETFs last week, the primary cryptocurrency went on a roll and skyrocketed from $62,500 (last Sunday) to $69,000 on Friday.
There was somewhat expected calmness during the weekend, but BTC still managed to remain above $68,000. Monday started on another positive note, with the bulls initiating a leg up that drove bitcoin to its highest price tag since late July of $69,500.
As the community started to anticipate a run toward $70,000, the landscape changed, and BTC slumped by approximately three grand in hours and dipped to $66,500. This came as the overall sentiment toward the ETFs changed with the first day of outflows in a few weeks.
As of now, the cryptocurrency stands around $67,000, being 2% down on the day. Its market cap has slipped to $1.325 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts sits at the same spot as yesterday at 54.5%.
UNI, APT on the Rise
Most of the altcoins, led by Ethereum and Binance Coin, have turned red today. Both larger-cap asses have slipped by over 3% and now struggle below $2,650 and $600, respectively.
Similar daily losses come from the likes of AVAX, SHIB, and BCH. SOL, XRP, DOGE, TON, and ADA are also in the red, albeit in a less painful manner. SUI and TAO have dumped the most from the larger-cap alts.
In contrast, APT and UNI are on the rise. Aptos has soared by over 9% in the past day and now trades above $11. UNI has gained 6.5% and sits north of $8.
The total crypto market cap, though, has lost over $50 billion since yesterday and is down to $2.430 trillion on CG.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.