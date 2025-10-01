APT Pumps 8% Ahead of World Liberty’s USD1 Release

Aptos (APT) is trading near $4.6 with a daily volume of about $815 million. The token has gained more than 8% in the past 24 hours and nearly 7% over the week.

Analysts and traders are watching closely as the network prepares to integrate a new stablecoin.

USD1 Stablecoin Launching on Aptos

The Aptos Foundation announced that World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin will go live on October 6. The press release, shared with CryptoPotato, confirmed that Aptos will become the first Move-based blockchain to support USD1, a design that stems from Meta’s Libra project and is built for large-scale financial use.

At launch, USD1 will be supported across Aptos DeFi protocols such as Echelon, Hyperion, Thala, and Tapp. Wallets and exchanges, including Petra, Backpack, OKX, OneKey, Bitget Wallet, Nightly, and Gate Wallet, will also enable access. Liquidity pools and incentive programs are set to go live at the same time, ensuring that both institutional and retail users can transact immediately.

Price Tests Key Resistance

Analyst Lennaert Snyder noted that APT is approaching $4.7 resistance, a level that has capped the price during its long downtrend. He stated, “If we break that, we confirm the reversal on a very long downtrend,” adding that $6.77 is a realistic target with multiple take-profit levels in between.

$APT is pumping to key $4.70 resistance as mentioned couple days ago. If we break that, we confirm the reversal on a very long downtrend. Testing $6.77 resistance is a realistic target with multiple TP’s in between. Close eye on @Aptos. 👀 pic.twitter.com/L1RJH8azhz — Lennaert Snyder (@LennaertSnyder) October 1, 2025

Captain Faibik also reviewed APT’s structure, pointing out that the token is still moving inside a falling wedge formation, which he described as a bullish setup. They remarked that it is “getting ready for the massive bullish rally,” though patience is still required. Their chart projects a potential rally toward the $9.7–$10 range if the wedge breaks.

You may also like:

Support remains near $3.9–$4, an area that has repeatedly held during prior pullbacks.

On-Chain Metrics Point to Steady Activity

Data from Artemis shows daily active addresses on Aptos close to 1 million, within a recent range of 700,000 to 1.2 million. During times of price strength, the address activity has managed to rise. Thus, the latest rise in user and token price activity stands as evidence of renewed interest in the network.

According to DefiLlama, Aptos had its total value locked (TVL) around $739 million and decentralized exchange trading volume above $170 million, as of October 1. Despite declining from those mid-2025 heights, both things are still above all-time lows set in 2023, thus offering evidence of why the ecosystem is being sustained.

APT’s test at the $4.7 resistance level comes in unison with increasing on-chain activity and the slated USD1 launch. A breakout in favor of APT would hence indicate the fading away of a long-term downtrend, setting $6.77 and above as the traders’ next engagements.