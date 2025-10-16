Apex Fusion Unveils Reputation-Based Airdrop System on Cardano

Users will claim their cAp3x on Cardano mainnet, with the option to bridge the assets to Apex's PRIME mainnet and earn up to 10% APR.

The multichain network, Apex Fusion, has unveiled a new type of airdrop system that rewards users based on their contributions to the project’s ecosystem. This system ties token distribution to verified user engagement, unlike traditional airdrop patterns that reward speculation.

According to a press release sent to CryptoPotato, Apex Fusion named the Reputation System Drop “REPDROP.” This is the network’s first REPDROP, and it will be released on the Cardano mainnet.

Apex Fusion Launches REPDROP For Contributors

Apex Fusion revealed that the REPDROP will not just reward users based on their engagement within the chain’s native Reputation System. It will also mark the completion of the project’s initial roadmap and the onset of a new phase for the community and ecosystem.

As Apex honors genuine ecosystem contributors and supporters, this first REPDROP will reward participants in both the Reputation System and the Telegram Mini App. The project says the two initiatives have attracted over 55,000 users to the Apex ecosystem.

Users will claim their cAp3x on Cardano mainnet, with the option to bridge the assets to Apex’s PRIME mainnet using the Skyline Bridge. cAp3x is Apex’s native cryptocurrency on Cardano. After bridging the tokens, users can earn up to 10% annual percentage rate (APR) in rewards by staking them in any one of 250 community stake pools.

Christopher Greenwood, chief operating officer of the Apex Fusion Foundation, said: “This event is more than a simple ‘thank you’ note — it’s a proof of system. We’re demonstrating how reputation-based contribution models can become a sustainable way to appreciate genuine ecosystem support while reinforcing compliance and long-term value.”

Celebrating Roadmap Milestones

As a multi-layer ecosystem that unites Unspent Transaction Output (UTxO) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks, Apex Fusion has crushed several milestones on its roadmap. Some of them include bridging liquidity between Cardano and EVM through the Skyline Bridge and connecting to at least 150 networks through a LayerZero integration.

The Apex Fusion ecosystem has also achieved instant-finality performance through the VECTOR chain. VECTOR is one component of Apex’s tri-chain architecture, which also consists of PRIME and NEXUS.

You may also like:

To qualify for the REPDROP, participants need to complete several actions in the Reputation System. These tasks include completing wallet setup quests and claiming Telegram Mini App points into the Reputation System as a final migration step.

“The Reputation System has been built to create a living record of community participation — every quest, action, and contribution builds trust,” added Vladimir Lelicanin, Rep System Product Owner at HAL8.