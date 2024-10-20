Bitcoin’s price actions have calmed during the weekend, as probably expected, and the asset remains above the $68,000 level.

The altcoins have been slightly in the red in the past day, but they went through a highly positive trading week, with impressive gains from ETH, SOL, BCH, and especially DOGE.

BTC Calms Above $68K

Last weekend went without any fireworks as BTC had recovered to $62,000 after slumping below $59,000 on Thursday. The eventful price movements were left for the trading week, which started with a price surge on Monday to $64,500 at first and $66,500 later during the day.

Tuesday was even more volatile, with bitcoin surging to $68,000, getting rejected and pushed south by three grand, and jumping to $68,000 once again by Wednesday.

The primary cryptocurrency kept rising gradually in the following days, which culminated on Friday with a jump to $69,000 for the first time since the end of July. It has failed to overcome that level, though, and has lost some traction since then. Nevertheless, BTC still trades above $68,000 and is up by 8.5% within the past week.

Its market cap has calmed at $1.350 trillion, and so has its dominance over the alts at 55.1% on CG.

APE Back in Top 100

As reported earlier today, ApeCoin has emerged as the top performer in the past 24 hours, having surged by over 60% on a daily scale after the launch of its mainnet. As such, APE has returned to the top 100 largest alts by market cap with a price tag of $1.2.

With most altcoins sitting quietly with minor losses over the past day, we will focus more on their weekly performances, where Dogecoin stands in a league of its own. The OG meme coin has soared by nearly 30% since last Sunday and now trades above $0.14 after the latest interactions by Elon Musk.

The other notable gainers include LTC (13%), BCH (9.5%), SOL (8%), and ETH (7%).

The total crypto market cap has calmed at $2.450 trillion after surging by roughly $150 billion weekly.