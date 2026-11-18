The AI giant is preparing for one of the largest stock market debuts in history, with its shares expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday.

Today (November 18) marks a very important milestone for Anthropic – the company behind the popular Claude, as it prepares to finalize the pricing of its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

That said, those of you hoping to trade the company’s shares today will have to wait a bit longer.

Anthropic is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq tomorrow, November 19. This will happen under the ticker ANT, while today is reserved for determining the final offering price and allocating shares to investors.

Here are some details.

The company initially targeted a price range of $70 to $78 per share, potentially valuing it at approximately $1.4 trillion. Of course, reports suggest that strong institutional demand could push the final price above that range, although there are certain risks and considerations to take into account as well.

During the pricing process, Anthropic and its underwriters assess investor orders before determining how much they will pay and how many shares they will receive. Once the offering price is finalized, allocations are confirmed and the company prepares for its official debut on the market.

The next day, Nasdaq will conduct an opening auction to establish the first publicly traded price. Now, it’s important to note that this figure could differ substantially from the IPO price, depending on buying and selling interest.

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From that point onward, the company’s shares will trade publicly like any other stock, with their price changing based on current market demand.

One thing that’s important, though, which is also why so many people are watching the IPO closely, is that it will offer a direct insight into investor appetite for artificial intelligence companies, particularly among the ongoing concerns about unjustified valuations and the broader sustainability of the AI investment boom.