Anthropic IPO This Week: 3 Things Investors Need to Know Before Wednesday

Anthropic is approaching one of the biggest IPOs in stock market history, with a potential $1.4 trillion valuation. But is the company behind Claude worth the hype?

The artificial intelligence industry is preparing for a massive moment as Anthropic, the company behind Claude, moves toward its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

While some are calling it the biggest AI event of 2026, others are of the opinion that it will be the needle that pops the bubble.

The company is expected to finalize its IPO pricing on Wednesday, before its shares begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19th, under the ticker ANT.

Investor interest is already quite substantial – according to a recent report on Reuters, the offering was approximately six times oversubscribed by the end of its third roadshow day, signaling massive demand despite some concerns about AI valuations.

That said, and with just a few days remaining before the anticipated listing, here are three important things investors should know.

Anthropic’s Valuation Could Reach $1.4 Trillion

The IPO could value the company at approximately $1.4 trillion on a fully diluted basis. This would make it one of the most valuable technology firms entering public markets.

According to its latest prospectus, the firm plans to offer 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each, potentially raising a whopping $64.4 billion. At the upper end of this valuation, it would be $1.02 trillion based on outstanding shares.

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Now, it’s worth noting that this number represents a significant increase from the company’s previous private valuation of $965 billion, but it’s also far away from some of the speculations, which were in the region of $2 trillion.

Naturally, such a large valuation also leaves little room for disappointment. Investors are more or less betting that Anthropic will continue expanding its total market share, maintain its technological edge, and eventually turn its rapid revenue growth into sustainable profits.

Revenue is Soaring, but So Are the Costs

It goes without saying that one of Anthropic’s biggest selling points is its revenue growth.

According to the IPO prospectus, the company’s annualized revenue run rate reached approximately $81 billion at the end of October, up from $71 billion just a month earlier.

This is very impressive and highlights the growing demand for Claude, particularly among businesses adopting AI for coding, automation, and other workplace applications. However, there’s a catch.

Despite the fact that its revenue is growing, Anthropic continues to face extraordinary infrastructure expenses. The company reportedly has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners, including Amazon and Google, illustrating just how expensive developing and operating advanced AI models has already become. In fact, its compute and infrastructure expenses reached almost $19 billion in the first nine months of the year, compared to only $4.4 billion during the same period last year.

What does this mean for investors? Well, the key question remains whether Anthropic can achieve the profitability that’s needed to pretty much justify its trillion-dollar valuation, especially as competition intensifies across the entire AI industry.

Institutional Demand is Strong

Despite concerns surrounding the firm’s massive valuation and spending, institutional investors appear very eager to take part in the offering. As I mentioned already, the IPO has reportedly been massively oversubscribed already. Moreover, major tech firms such as Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, AMD, and others are participating in the concurrent private placement, which underscores the strategic importance of Anthropic within the overall AI ecosystem.

That said, strong institutional demand doesn’t necessarily guarantee a tremendously successful stock market debut.

Investors remain concerned about whether the firm can maintain its competitive advantage against major rivals such as OpenAI and Google, particularly as AI models become increasingly capable.

Ultimately, Wednesday’s final IP pricing will provide us with an important indication of just how much investors are willing to pay for exposure to what is positioned as one of the fastests-growing companies not just in AI but in the world.